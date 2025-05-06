Cowboys Urged to Avoid Blockbuster Trade for ‘Diva’ $94 Million WR

The Dallas Cowboys struck gold when they drafted wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

With Lamb, Dallas got a tough as nails superstar who could very well be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. He’s also someone who almost all 32 teams wish was their option at WR1.

Lamb has been nothing short of spectacular for the Cowboys, averaging 1,330 yards receiving over his first 5 seasons along with 38 touchdowns. He’s also a 3-time NFL All-Pro, 4-time Pro Bowler. When the Cowboys paid him what he’s worth in August 2024 with a 4-year, $136 million contract extension, the only complaint you heard coming from Dallas fans was that they should have paid him sooner.

What Lamb hasn’t had — and still doesn’t have — is a serviceable threat to play alongside him since Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2022.

The pressure on the Cowboys, now, is to find another wide receiver to help Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott win games after going 7-10 in 2024 and snapping a streak of 3 consecutive playoff appearances.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks that player could be obtained via a trade for mercurial Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.