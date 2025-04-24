George Pickens’ Action Fuels Steelers Trade Rumors Before NFL Draft: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it pretty clear that they do not intend to trade wide receiver George Pickens — unless the 24-year-old forces his way out of town.

On April 23, one day before the 2025 NFL Draft, multiple reporters relayed that Pickens unfollowed the Steelers on Instagram, including FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Steelers Depot writer Alex Kozora — one of the first to point out Pickens’ social media action — also shared a screenshot proving that the wide receiver previously followed the franchise on March 9.

For everyone saying Pickens never followed the Steelers. Proof he did on March 9 (day of the DK Metcalf trade). https://t.co/LzDTrf9zLY — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 24, 2025

Needless to say, this development caused quite the stir on social media as many debated what all this means.

NFL Insider Says Trade ‘Conversations Have Taken Place’ Between Steelers & George Pickens Suitors

Earlier in the day on April 23, before he noted Pickens’ unfollow, Schultz reported the following:

“Sources: Multiple teams have brought up Steelers WR George Pickens in trade discussions, and he’s a name to watch this week. Pittsburgh isn’t actively shopping him, but the conversations have taken place. Pickens is entering the final year of his contract.”

Later, within a follow-up article, Schultz clarified that “Pittsburgh has taken and made calls on the talented WR, who’s now extension-eligible.” Adding: “After paying Metcalf, league sources are skeptical the Steelers will pay two receivers.”

This doesn’t feel like major news on its own — as much of it has been talked about prior to April 23 — but coupled with the Instagram situation, it’s more notable.

If the Steelers did trade Pickens, it would make sense to do so during the draft. Pittsburgh is currently missing a second-round selection after the DK Metcalf trade, and a Pickens deal could recoup a similar value.

Who knows, the Steelers could even use draft capital acquired in a Pickens trade to bring in his immediate replacement.

Does Steelers’ Quarterback Situation Increase the Odds of a George Pickens Trade During the NFL Draft?

There is one more factor to consider when it comes to a potential Pickens trade, and that’s Aaron Rodgers.

If Rodgers were under contract, the Steelers would be entering the NFL draft in a clear win-now situation. They would also have less of a dire need at quarterback, which would allow them to prioritize their draft capital elsewhere.

All of this would point to Pickens remaining in Pittsburgh. But unfortunately, that is not the case, and Mason Rudolph leading a Super Bowl contender is a little bit more difficult to believe.

“The expectation around the league was that the Steelers would have a decision by draft day from Aaron Rodgers, which leaves them in a precarious spot,” Schultz wrote within the same pre-draft article.

“There’s no way they don’t take a quarterback — or maybe even two — in the draft,” a current NFL executive told Schultz. “Right now, it’s just Mason Rudolph. You have zero clarity from Rodgers and you just spent $150 million on Metcalf. I’m sorry, but you have to address this, and you probably have to do it at 21. If Shedeur [Sanders is] there and I think he could be, he’s the obvious pick.”

Although situation should never determine draft strategy, these are unique circumstances.

The Steelers will likely lose Pickens in 2026, barring a franchise tag — and that could get very ugly, very fast. Either way, it’s possible that the wideout’s trade value is currently as high as it’s ever going to be, and if a Super Bowl feels out of reach, Pittsburgh must prioritize the future on draft night.