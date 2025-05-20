Cowboys Have NFL’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ With $1.5 Million Free Agent LB From NFC North

In the most basic sense, inside linebackers need to be tough. In a more specific sense, they need to be able to stuff the run and cover opposing tight ends when needed.

The Dallas Cowboys may have gotten an inside linebacker who can do all of those things at a high level — and at an incredible bargain — with free agent signee Jack Sanborn.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder even called Sanborn the “Best Kept Secret” on the roster headed into 2025. Sanborn spent the first 3 seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears and signed a 1-year, $1.5 million free agent contract with the Cowboys on March 12.

“Sanborn only made 19 starts during his three years with the Bears, which is a big reason the Cowboys were able to sign him for a cheap one-year, $1.5 million contract in free agency,” Holder wrote on May 19. “But the Wisconsin product projects to have a much bigger role in Dallas this season. The team’s run defense could use some help, and that’s always been his strength, recording a 70.5 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024.”

Sanborn Could Play Either Linebacker Spot for Cowboys

While Sanborn is listed on the depth chart behind Kenneth Murray Jr. at middle linebacker, a more likely scenario might be Murray and Sanborn starting beside each other at the two inside linebacker spots as DeMarvion Overshown recovers from a catastrophic knee injury suffered in Week 14 of the 2024 season.

Murray is also in his first year with the Cowboys, who traded a 2025 sixth round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Murray and a 2025 seventh round pick Dallas used on running back Phil Mafah.

2-Time All-Big Ten Pick Went Undrafted in 2022

Sanborn, 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, was a 2-time All-Big Ten selection at the University of Wisconsin and had career highs of 91 tackles, 16 TFL and 5.0 sacks as a senior in 2021.

Sanborn’s 40-yard dash time of 4.73 seconds was a tad too slow for NFL scouts, who also thought he was a bit light for his position as well. The Lake Zurich, Illinois, native wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL draft but signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent.

“(Sanborn) is tough and plays with good recognition of run-scheme design to help him play faster, but he’s unlikely to out-muscle or out-athlete NFL competition,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2022 draft. “Sanborn has the potential to land a backup role at inside linebacker.”

Instant Contributor Plus Great Value in 3 Seasons

Sanborn made the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and started 6 games as a rookie, then made made 10 starts in 17 games for Chicago in 2023 with 65 tackles, 7 TFL and 1 interception. The Bears moved Sanborn back to a reserve role in 2024, although he still played all 17 games with 3 starts,, 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In 3 seasons with the Bears, Sanborn played in 48 games with 164 tackles, 14 TFL, 4.5 sacks and 5 pass deflections. That’s pretty solid production compared to his $3.173 million in career earnings over that time.