Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Responds to NFL Ban With 2-Word Message

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb voiced his frustration with the NFL’s decision to ban his signature “nose-wipe” celebration, a move that targets the wideout’s go-to gesture from recent seasons.

The league said the celebration popularized by Lamb carries “gang connotations.” Because of those associations, the NFL determined the gesture could be seen as promoting violence or gang culture, which goes against the league’s image and rules for on-field conduct.

“(The ‘nose wipe’) has gang connotations; it’s disrespectful,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said. “It’s just where we are in society. Young men, they come from that era, from that age, and they’ve grown up on social media. If anybody Googled ‘nose wipe,’ you’ll see the language that is used and where that’s affiliated. I think the players know better. I know they know better.

“We’re focusing on a small fraction (of players). But sportsmanship is important. … When you see it, you’ve got to kill it. You’ve got to stop it immediately. Most players don’t want it in the game, either.”

The gesture will now draw a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Lamb took to social media to give his very brief take.

“Draggin it,” Lamb wrote on Instagram, reposting an article about the celebration being banned.

Cowboys Seeking Help for CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys are keeping the door open when it comes to adding firepower to their receiving corps. Cowboys co-owner and COO Stephen Jones said the team is still considering options to find a more dynamic complement to Lamb.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Jones said. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

As it stands, the Cowboys’ wide receiver depth chart features Jalen Tolbert in the No. 2 spot, with KaVontae Turpin likely to see work in the slot. Dallas also recently added veteran Parris Campbell, while Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy round out the group.

Lamb posted 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns last season. But Dallas lacked a consistent secondary threat to draw attention away from him. Tolbert showed potential in a limited role, but the front office appears focused on finding another reliable option to stretch the field and support quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cowboys Seeking Reliable Backup QB

The Cowboys are still rounding out their roster. One need in particular is behind Dak Prescott on the depth chart. Dallas watched longtime backup Cooper Rush sign with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. Will Grier is on the roster as an option but the Cowboys will explore other avenues, including a trade.

“Yes, still an option that we’re looking at…” Jones said. “We can do it via trade, we can do it via what’s available out there… trade is one of them and certainly signing available guys are one of them.”

The Cowboys notably traded for Trey Lance in 2023. However, Lance never saw meaningful time during his stint in Dallas and is currently a free agent. Lance has not received much interest, although a CFL team has eyed him.