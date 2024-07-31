Cowboys ‘Closer’ to New Deal With CeeDee Lamb Than Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are still without top wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in training camp but appear to be making some movement on a new deal.

Lamb is holding out for a new contract that would land him alongside some of the elite receivers in the league. The Cowboys recently made a new offer to Lamb and are “closer” to reaching an agreement with their star pass-catcher than quarterback Dak Prescott, per Clarence Hill Jr of

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Was told no deals for CeeDee Lamb or Dak Prescott yet. But source said Lamb was closer than Prescott,” Hill wrote on X. “Remember a deal is not done until its done. Randy Gregory is exhibit A.”

That’s not a major surprise, considering Lamb is not at camp and Prescott is. But it’s a good sign that there’s been some movement on the negotiation front.

Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb ‘Cordial’ in Talks

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has called the talks “cordial” despite Lamb’s holdout.

“We keep having multiple exchanges with CeeDee,” Jones said on 94.1 San Antonio Sports Star. “He actually sent us something late [Sunday]. We continue to grind away on it. I would characterize both negotiations as very cordial and upbeat. We’re optimistic we’ll continue to work toward getting something done.”

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He wants to be compensated like a top receiver in the league after watching contracts at his position skyrocket around the NFL this offseason.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, Miami Dolphins pass-catcher Jaylen Waddle and Detroit Lions standout Amon-Ra St. Brown recently signed big-money deals. Jefferson leads the pack, averaging $35 million per season.

Cowboys veteran Ezekiel Elliott — who went through a holdout of his own in Dallas — recently gave Lamb some advice, telling him to have “thick skin.”

“It’s really tough because you go through your first three or four years and you guys are on the same side, and this is the first time that now you’re kind of going against each other,” Elliott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “So, you’ve got to have a little thick skin. There’s some little extra stuff that comes with it, but at the end of the day, we all have the same goal.”

Dak Prescott Not Sweating Cowboys Contract Situation

The Cowboys have called their current contract talks complex. Prescott, Lamb and defensive superstar Micah Parsons are all due for big-money deals.

Prescott is heading into the final year of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Cowboys in 2021. If Dallas doesn’t reach an extension with Prescott, he’ll be a free agent next offseason and hasn’t shyed away from the idea of playing for another franchise.

“I’m gonna say it. I want to be here, but when you look up—all the great QBs I watched played for other teams. That’s not something to fear,” Prescott said on July 25. “It may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision.”

Prescott topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), amassing 4,516 passing yards last season. He finished second in MVP voting.