New Video Emerges of Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Amid Holdout

CeeDee Lamb isn’t in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star wide receiver is still staying sharp.

Lamb’s trainer, Delfonte Diamond, posted a video on Sunday, August 4, of Lamb working out on the beach. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher can be seen working on his speed, agility and route running in some deep sand.

Lamb is seeking a contract extension that matches the lucrative deals recently secured by some of his peers. Notably, Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with $110 million guaranteed. Lamb’s goal is to achieve a similar financial commitment, reflecting his value to the Cowboys and performance on the field.

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a first-round pick in 2020 and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Lamb is due to make $17.9 million on his fifth-year option.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Eager for CeeDee Lamb to Return

Lamb has been quiet during his holdout but recently spoke to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He wished Prescott a happy birthday on July 29 but the two also discussed Lamb’s situation.

“My birthday just passed, got a great ‘happy birthday’ message from him, and that led to some talks,” Prescott said. “Yeah, man, I know he just shared with me he’s wanting to get back, ready to get back, hoping this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well, and hopefully we get him back sooner than later. But I know he’s grinding, I know he’s itching and working, and he’s ready to be back with the boys.”

Training camp is always a good time to build chemistry and knock off the rust. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem too concerned about Lamb missing time, citing his connection with Prescott.

“Well, what’s exciting is how hard they worked this summer together. They spent a lot of time,” Jones said on July 29. “Consequently, I’m not at all worried about him missing a few practices here at the start of the year.

“We’re six months away from getting in a spot to play in that Green Bay game, so we’ve got a lot of time left. But they’ve done a lot of work together. CeeDee, when we drafted him, we were ecstatic because he had fallen to us. And he’s been that and more for the franchise. He’s a player that gives you a lot of ways to move the ball with him in the ballgame.”

Cowboys Negotiations With CeeDee Lamb Priority Over Dak Prescott

The Cowboys are actively negotiating contract extensions with Lamb and Prescott, who is heading into a contract year.

Dallas is prioritizing the talks with Lamb over Prescott, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“The good news is the Cowboys made Lamb their No. 1 priority,” Watkins reported on July 20. “According to a person with knowledge of the front office’s thinking, the Cowboys are putting Lamb’s contract extension talks ahead of quarterback Dak Prescott’s.”

That’s no surprise, with Lamb not in camp. But Prescott can hit free agency next offseason without a new deal. Prescott topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36) last season, amassing 4,516 passing yards. The Cowboys quarterback has said he’s not scared by the idea of potentially playing for another franchise.

“A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that,” Prescott told Jeff Kolb of Fox 4. “It’s not something I look for, or prepare — even plan — for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.”

Prescott and the Cowboys open the regular season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.