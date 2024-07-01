Cowboys Could Trade CeeDee Lamb to Broncos in Worst-Case Scenario

Chatter around CeeDee Lamb’s future has surged recently, and the Dallas Cowboys WR could end up being traded if talks break down. While there are no legitimate reports stating that Lamb wants a trade, Dallas only has the 25-year-old under contract through the 2024 season.

In terms of prospective trade partners, the Denver Broncos appear to be eager for a new top WR. Courtland Sutton is leading the way for the team, but Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Trading Lamb is the worst-case scenario for Dallas. He has proven himself to be one of the NFL’s top receivers and only seems to be getting better. However, the Cowboys need to be able to deal him if the worst happens.

With his skillset, Lamb should command a massive trade return. However, any team he is traded to will have to re-sign him in less than a year’s time. The Broncos have a pick in every round of next year’s draft and other potential trade pieces.

Using a recent article from Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon as an idea of the potential return, the Broncos could give up a 2nd or 3rd-round pick along with Sutton in exchange for Lamb. Sutton is a downgrade in comparison, but is still one of the NFL’s most productive receivers.

Lamb Will Hold Out Through Training Camp

Lamb appears to be ready to force the issue for Dallas. If a new deal does not materialize, the former Oklahoma Sooner receiver will apparently sit out from training camp according to Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins.

After setting a Cowboys franchise record for receiving yards, extending Lamb almost felt like a guarantee. Instead, it is now July and Dallas has not extended him or QB Dak Prescott for that matter.

There isn’t a single team that doesn’t want Lamb on their squad, but it’s not as simple as paying him. As thing stand, Spotrac estimates that Dallas is $20 million over the salary cap.

That number will obviously change before the 2024 regular season, but it’s not clear how. Trading Lamb would make a big difference, but losing the team’s No. 1 offensive weapon in return is a massive issue.

What Courtland Sutton Could Bring to Cowboys

It has not been an easy run for Sutton in the NFL. While the former SMU star has produced at a strong rate, he has not made the playoffs with Denver and has played with a rough rotation of quarterbacks.

Despite that, every season save for an injury-ruined 2020 campaign has been solid. Sutton’s worst year production wise was back in 2018 as a rookie, in which he totaled 704 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

In 2023, Sutton tried to navigate another bad year of quarterbacking with Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. Sutton still totaled 772 receiving yards and also established himself as the team’s No. 1 redzone threat with 10 touchdown catches.

Bringing Sutton over would also be cost-effective. The 28-year-old is only due $26.5 million in salary pay over the next two years according to Spotrac. For that kind of production, that is a smart investment.