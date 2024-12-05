Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Drops Major Update On Week 14 Playing Status

CeeDee Lamb scores touchdown vs. Miami Dolphins

The Dallas Cowboys have, once again, disappointed their league-highest fan base of over 8.5 million fans worldwide.

This time, however, they really did it in style.

Sitting at 5-7, the Cowboys are not yet technically eliminated from playoff contention; The Athletic gauges their chances to be around the 1% mark.

This would, of course, necessitate the capitulation of at least one of the Packers and the Commanders, sitting at 9 and 8 wins respectively, in addition to Dallas winning out and hoping that competitors like the Buccaneers, Rams and Seahawks, do not follow suit.

Yet, they are still just about in it, at least for this week. And despite the season-ending injury to quarterback, Dak Prescott; for head coach, Mike McCarthy, a winning season is the only thing that may prevent his otherwise imminent firing come January – or perhaps sooner.

Injury Beset Cowboys Face End Of Season Struggle

Beyond Prescott, the Cowboys have quite the mountain to climb amongst a sea of injury concerns, with All Pro guard, Zack Martin, recently joining defensive ends, Demarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams; along with defensive backs, Marquise Bell and Amani Oruwariye, on injured reserve.

Moreover, All-Pro corner, Trevon Diggs, remains sidelined with a groin injury.

However, there is a silver lining amongst Dallas’ numerous injury woes: CeeDee Lamb, who is dealing with a shoulder issue exacerbated on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants, gave fans some excellent news on Thursday, per Cowboys beat reporter, Josh Tolentino, and Underdog NFL.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on his lingering AC sprain shoulder injury: “As far as Monday, I’ll be fine.” pic.twitter.com/xNunSiZSoV — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 5, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) expects to play Monday. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) December 5, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

CeeDee Lamb Expects To Play On Monday

Whilst the 2 x All Pro wideout remains officially “questionable”, according to the team’s injury report, this undoubtedly represents excellent news for the ‘Boys, who need to give interim quarterback, Cooper Rush, as much help as he can get amidst an up-and-down 2024 stint in lieu of Prescott.

Whilst Lamb is not having anything close to his elite, 1,700 + yard, 12 touchdown campaign in 2023, he leads the team in receiving with 880 yards, almost double the total of the next highest: Jalen Tolbert, who has 451.

Much of this downturn has to do with the injury to his Pro Bowl quarterback, without question: Lamb has 82.5 receiving yards/game with Dak, compared to just 55/game with Rush.

Can Lamb And Co. Salvage The Cowboy’s Season?

Even a strong finish to the season will likely be too little, too late for Dallas, but “America’s Team” will still relish the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities when fully healthy, especially with Jake Ferguson and Demarcus Lawrence also on the cusp of returning.

And with games against the Eagles and Commanders coming up, head coach Mike McCarthy would like nothing more than to secure his coaching future with a winning finish and dent Philadelphia’s hopes at the #1 seed; and attempt to boot Washington out of the postseason.

Perhaps even a pivot to former #3 overall pick, Trey Lance, may be on the horizon for a team that certainly needs a spark, somewhere.