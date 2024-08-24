CeeDee Lamb Sends Strong Message to Cowboys Amid Contract Dispute

CeeDee Lamb is holding out for a new contract, but he’s not slowing down. The Dallas Cowboys star receiver says he’s been “grinding” in preparation for the season while waiting for the call to rejoin his teammates.

Lamb has been quiet during his extended holdout, which has seen him miss all of training camp and two preseason games. On Friday, August 23, he posted a video on social media with a message about his situation.

“Still waiting on that phone call, but until then we grind,” Lamb said in the video. “Control what I can control and that’s to be the best version of me.”

The Cowboys are hopeful they’ll reach a resolution with Lamb before the season kicks off on September 8. Lamb will make around $18 million next season in the final year of his rookie deal. He’s seeking a lucrative extension that will pay him close to what the top receivers in the league are making.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is currently the top-paid non-quarterback, hauling in $35 million per season.

Cowboys Not ‘Far Apart’ on Deal With CeeDee Lamb

The negotiations with Lamb have been a rollercoaster. The Cowboys and Lamb’s reps recently met by phone, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. Dallas approached $33 million per year with their offer to Lamb, but he wants more.

Other aspects of the deal, like cash flow, guarantees, and the length of the deal, remain to be determined. However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter thinks the team is approaching an agreement.

“I think the two sides aren’t that far apart on a deal,” Schefter said on the “The Pat McAfee Show” on August 20. “I don’t think it should be that difficult, but again … he’s still not there, still hasn’t gone through camp, so this has not gone the way that everyone expected. My understanding is that the two sides aren’t all that far apart, and somehow, someway, I and others believe that they will figure out a way to bridge their differences so that CeeDee Lamb will be there for Week 1.”

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Cowboys Not Worried About CeeDee Lamb Being Prepared

Lamb hasn’t been with the team but has been preparing on his own for the season. The Cowboys have expressed that they’re not worried about Lamb being ready to roll when the season starts, even if it comes down to the wire.

“We miss CeeDee. We love CeeDee. He’ll be great once he gets here. He’s in the middle of a business situation,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on August 9. “It’s like whatever happens in fight club stays in fight club. Whatever happens in business is his business. Yeah, we have all the confidence in just the way he works that he’s going to come in here ready to go and when that time comes will pick up like he never left.”

Lamb’s Cowboys teammates have also expressed support for the All-Pro pass-catcher.

“CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not. He knows he’s not going anywhere. The business side, they’re gonna take care of it — no doubt about it,” linebacker Micah Parsons told the Cowboys’ official site on August 13. “On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys.”

The Cowboys wrap up their preseason slate against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 24. They’ll kick off the regular season against the Cleveland Browns.