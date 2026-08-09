Cowboys Officially Waive Edge Rusher Facing 3-Game Suspension

Edge rusher Charles Snowden cleared waivers after the Dallas Cowboys waived the veteran on August 2. That reverted Snowden back to the Cowboys injured reserve list.

But he won’t stay there.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Cowboys came to an injury settlement with Snowden on Saturday. That will officially end the edge rusher’s tenure with Dallas.

He is now a free agent and able to play for another team once healthy this season.

Snowden can pursue other NFL opportunities, but he still faces a 3-game suspension. The ban stems from a DUI arrest in Las Vegas during December 2024. Snowden pleaded no contest in January 2026.

Cowboys Cut Loose DE Charles Snowden

The Cowboys could have elected to keep Snowden on injured reserve to prevent him going elsewhere. But ultimately, they allowed the edge rusher to seek another opportunity.

Snowden will search for a new team with the league knowing he will miss his first three regular season games even if healthy. The NFL announced his 3-game suspension on July 14.

“Cowboys DE Charles Snowden has been suspended for the first three games of the season, per today’s wire,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Snowden, per the NFL, ‘is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games; his suspension will take effect as of the roster reduction to 53 players.”

Snowden began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Chicago Bears in 2021. He didn’t make the team’s roster out of the preseason but joined the practice squad.

The edge rusher made his NFL debut with the Bears in December.

His next regular season appearance came three years later with the Las Vegas Raiders. In Las Vegas, he became a starter. During 2025, he had 28 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three sacks, two pass defenses and one interception. Snowden made nine starts in 15 games.

Snowden re-signed with the Raiders this offseason. Las Vegas, though, waived him less than a month later. The Cowboys signed him on June 18 — roughly a month before the league slapped him with the suspension.

Cowboys Other Roster Moves From Saturday

Dallas’ move with Snowden was more of formality than anything. On Saturday, the team also made a change at running back.

The Cowboys signed Jashaun Corbin and waived fellow running back Dominic Richardson.

Corbin signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. He appeared in six games for the Giants during 2023, rushing for a yard on one carry. Corbin also caught three passes for 12 yards.

The running back hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since 2023. But since then, he’s spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Corbin was also briefly with the Carolina Panthers during 2023.

To create space for Corbin, the Cowboys released Richardson, who was an undrafted rookie. Richardson ran for 1,065 and five touchdowns during his final college season at Tulsa last year.