‘Under the Radar’ Cowboys Free Agent Predicted for Major Payday

The Dallas Cowboys won’t have a defense that looks anything like recent years when they take the field for the season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on September 13.

Nowhere were the Cowboys worse than in the secondary, where they ranked last in the NFL in passing defense.

There’s a good chance there will be 3 new starters in that secondary in 2026, with 1st-round pick Caleb Downs at slot cornerback, free-agent safety Jalen Thompson, and free-agent cornerback Cobie Durant.

Out of those 3, only Durant is playing on a 1-year contract — he signed a 1-year, $4 million deal — and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicts that could set Durant up for a massive payday in 2027, putting him on his list of “under the radar” players who could vastly improve their market values this season.

Durant has been a full-time starting cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams for the last 2 seasons, starting 14 games in 2024 and 15 games in 2025.