‘Under the Radar’ Cowboys Free Agent Predicted for Major Payday

The Dallas Cowboys won’t have a defense that looks anything like recent years when they take the field for the season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on September 13.
Nowhere were the Cowboys worse than in the secondary, where they ranked last in the NFL in passing defense.
There’s a good chance there will be 3 new starters in that secondary in 2026, with 1st-round pick Caleb Downs at slot cornerback, free-agent safety Jalen Thompson, and free-agent cornerback Cobie Durant.
Out of those 3, only Durant is playing on a 1-year contract — he signed a 1-year, $4 million deal — and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicts that could set Durant up for a massive payday in 2027, putting him on his list of “under the radar” players who could vastly improve their market values this season.
Durant has been a full-time starting cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams for the last 2 seasons, starting 14 games in 2024 and 15 games in 2025.
“In his first year as a starter, Durant only allowed one touchdown and a 71.2 passer rating in coverage,” Moton wrote on June 26. “Last season, he gave up four scores but recorded three interceptions and allowed a 79.2 passer rating. Even with those solid numbers, Durant had to settle for a one-year, $4 million prove-it deal with the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s made a strong early impression. In February of next year, Durant will turn 29, but he’s an experienced starter who could garner strong interest after a standout year with the Cowboys. His ability to line up on the perimeter and in the slot may also bolster his market value if he makes more plays on the ball.”
Cowboys Praised for Stealing Durant From Rams
The Cowboys received praise for the NFL’s best “Under the Radar” free-agent signing for stealing Durant away from the Rams on that 1-year, $4 million contract, which is worth up to $5.5 million with incentives but comes with just $1.5 million guaranteed money.
“A versatile, playmaking cornerback who mostly fills a need as a slot defender, Durant will not only be an upgrade to the Cowboys’ secondary, but he’ll improve the backend of their defense on a pretty valuable contract,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Eric Williams wrote on Friday. “Dallas signed Durant to a team-friendly deal that includes $1.5 million in guaranteed money. Durant has seven career interceptions, including two returned for four touchdowns in four NFL seasons.”
Cobie Durant Made Leap From HBCU to NFL
Durant, 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds, became a star at HBCU South Carolina State, where he was a 2-time All-MEAC selection and an FCS All-American in 2021.
Headed into the 2022 NFL draft, Durant not only starred at the East-West Shrine Bowl but ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine — the 5th fastest time for his position.
“Durant might be undersized, but he plays with tremendous confidence and competitiveness,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2022. ” … Durant profiles as a late Day 3 selection due to his size, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him outperform his draft slotting.”
The Rams selected Durant in the 4th round (No. 121 overall), and he had 3 interceptions as a rookie with an NFL-leading 151 return yards.
Durant started 9 games in his 2nd season before he became a full-time starter the last 2 seasons, including matching his career-high with 3 interceptions in 2025 to go with 40 tackles and 7 pass deflections — that included his 2nd career interception return for a touchdown.
“Durant isn’t a superstar, and he has played behind some very good pass rushes in Los Angeles, but he has allowed a 74.3 passer rating in coverage over the past four seasons,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on May 28. “At 28, Durant should still be in the prime of his career. The Rams experimented with him in the slot at times, but he’s best as an outside cornerback, where he’ll start across from DaRon Bland in 2026. Durant should be a massive upgrade on what the Cowboys rolled out at CB last season, despite his modest deal.”
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