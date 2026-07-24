Rookie Who Tried Out for Cowboys During Minicamp Gets Surprising Career News

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the start of training camp, and expectations are going to be high for this team. It’s starting to become put up or shut up time for this team, as fans want to see the talent this group has begin to lead to some extended playoff runs, especially after Dallas missed the postseason entirely last year.

The front office has been working diligently to fill out the roster with as many capable players as possible. One guy who did not end up sticking around with the Cowboys this offseason was undrafted rookie Cole Hutson, as he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp shortly after the draft. In a surprise turn of events, rather than looking for a new home in the pros, Hutson will be returning to college to play for the Texas Longhorns.

Cole Hutson Set to Return to College in Surprising Verdict

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For all intents and purposes, Hutson seemed like a typical rookie. An offensive lineman who spent the past four years playing for Texas, Hutson didn’t hear his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, he managed to land invitations to both the Cowboys’ and Cleveland Browns‘ rookie minicamps, although he did not sign a deal with either team.

With his prospects in the pros looking bleak for the time being, Hutson argued that he should be allowed to return to college and play his fifth and final year of eligibility. In the past, once you have turned pro in the NFL, you haven’t been able to return to college, but we’ve begun to see this trend get bucked in other top professional sports leagues, such as the NBA.

The NCAA obviously shot down Hutson’s request, so he took his case to court. Hutson filed for a temporary restraining order against the NCAA that would allow him to return to the world of college football and suit up for Texas again. Court records show that Hutson’s temporary restraining order was granted, setting the stage for a preliminary injunction on Aug. 3 that could extend the restraining order throughout the duration of his case.

“Earlier this week, former Texas offensive lineman Cole Hutson secured a temporary restraining order allowing him to return to college football despite entering the draft, not being picked, participating in the Browns’ and Cowboys’ rookie minicamps, and not being signed by either team,” Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote.

Could Cowboys Reunite with Cole Hutson Next Year?

Hutson’s case is really the first of its kind in the NFL, and now that he has had some success in his fight to return to college, you can bet players are going to follow suit moving forward. Whether or not this should be allowed is a debate for another time, but if Hutson does end up being allowed to play college football in 2026, he could reemerge as a prospect for teams to pick up next offseason.

Dallas already has some familiarity with Hutson, which would conceivably give it a leg-up on the competition when it comes to scouting him. For now, though, the Cowboys are focused on their own players, as they have their own season to worry about. Still, the prospect of potentially reuniting with Hutson after another collegiate campaign is certainly something that will draw headlines, not just in Dallas, but across the league.