Cowboys “Close” To Hiring New Coach That Will Make Fans Livid

It feels like the Dallas Cowboys rarely take the straightforward route, in any situation.

Perhaps it’s the desire for attention and eyeballs, or maybe it’s a constant feeling that Jerry Jones and other ownership can always outsmart the room, making the obscure choice based on a few facets everyone else supposedly missed.

And they’re back at it again this coaching hiring cycle, after declining to re-sign head coach Mike McCarthy. One would imagine that Dallas would push their search far and wide, across a litany of candidates to try and find their guy – the coach who can finally get the Cowboys back to the Promised Land after 30 years of above average mediocrity.

But despite the Dallas job being, on paper, the most appealing: a bona fide franchise quarterback, an enormous brand and a mostly stable ownership that tends to be fairly patient and loyal to their coaches; the Cowboys chose to interview just four candidates.

Leslie Frazier, former Bills defensive coordinator; Robert Saleh, former Jets head coach; Kellen Moore, current Eagles offensive coordinator, who once did the same job for the Cowboys; and Moore’s replacement, current OC, Brian Schottenheimer.

Not exactly murderers row when it comes to lethal candidate selections. Hot ticket names like Bucs OC, Liam Coen; Bills OC Joe Brady; Ravens OC, Todd Monken; and former Lions DC, Aaron Glenn – who was just hired by the Jets – were not even requested to interview with the ‘Boys.

Kellen Moore Was Once The Leading Candidate To Land The Head Coaching Job

For a long time, Kellen Moore was considered to be the prohibitive favorite in the race for Jerry Jones’ affections and the Cowboys’ job. Yet, on Monday, the tides started to turn as Moore’s odds sharply fell and a new favorite for the position emerged.

Brian Schottenheimer became the odds-on front runner to be the next Cowboys head coach later that day, after having an interview scheduled with the team.

Now with that interview complete, there is big news concerning Schottenheimer – the son of legendary Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Marty Schottenheimer – per Pro Football Focus.

Brian Schottenheimer “Close” To Being The Next Dallas Cowboys HC

Charean Williams reports that Dallas are close to a deal to make their current OC their new HC, via All City DLLS’s Clarence Hill Jr.

“The Cowboys are closing in on a deal to make offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer their new head coach”, William notes – via Hill.

“Hill said the sides are expected to “cross the finish line” today or no later than Friday.

Schottenheimer fits everything that owner Jerry Jones covets in his head coaches. He will come inexpensive relative to other head coaches in the league, as Schottenheimer had no other interviews. Jones, who doubles as General Manager, maintains control and continues as the face of the team. And it’s someone with whom Jones is familiar.”

Schottenheimer feels like a predictable pick for Jones: an offensive mind who the team, particularly Jerry Jones, feels very comfortable with, and won’t try to make a play for additional control of the roster or take the limelight away from the notorious owner.

That isn’t to take anything away from the former Seahawks OC, who helped Dak Prescott find his best form of his career in 2023, and has been a very solid OC for numerous teams over the past 25 years – albeit an OC who has yet to call plays in Dallas.

This decision will likely not enthral the Dallas faithful, who are already upset even at the prospect of “Schotty” being interviewed by the team, let alone him now seemingly becoming the head coach-elect.

If he does indeed become the head coach, the results will have to speak for themselves.