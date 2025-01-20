Cowboys’ Head Coaching Search Takes Surprise Turn After Odds Shift Dramatically

The search for the Dallas Cowboys‘ next head coach is in full swing, having decided to let Mike McCarthy walk in free agency last Monday.

Multiple names have been thrown around as the team conducts a thorough search for their next HC. And interviews have already taken place with a few candidates, former Jets head coach, Robert Saleh, to former Buffalo Bills DC, Leslie Frazier.

Yet, the one name that has floated around more than any other is that of former offensive coordinator – now performing the same role for NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles – Kellen Moore.

Moore completed his interview for the position last Thursday, and has widely been considered the odds on favorite to land the role.

Last Friday, Moore had a 52% chance of landing the job, according to popular betting exchange, Polymarket, well over double the odds of the next most likely candidate, Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion “Primetime” Sanders.

Despite being the prohibitive favorite for the best part of the past week, a very curious development occurred that puts Moore’s odds at landing the coveted coaching prize in jeopardy, as his odds have plummeted early on Monday afternoon EST.

Kellen Moore’s Odds Nose-Dive Despite Remaining Favorite

The former Cowboys’ QB’s odds halved around midday on Monday, going from over 50% to just 25% almost instantaneously at around 2pm EST.

And whilst Moore is still the most likely candidate, according to the betting markets, to land the role, much of this may be attributed to the Cowboys’ lack of interviews with candidates so far – having requested (and completed) meetings with just Moore, Saleh and Frazier.

Speculation that Sanders could come over from college football keeps Sanders’ likelihood as the clear-cut second-favorite, despite “Primetime” reportedly resolving to stay in Colorado.

If Not Kellen Moore, Who Could Be The Cowboys’ Next Head Coach?

Perhaps Saleh and Frazier should be considered more seriously, as both have more than impressive resumes as defensive coordinators.

However, with Frazier’s advanced age (65) and both of the pair’s lack of success as head coaches – Frazier went 21-32 with the Vikings from 2010 – 2013, whilst Saleh’s Jets went 20-36 until his dismissal this past season – one would imagine that the Cowboys will opt for a “hotter” option to lead the nation’s biggest sporting brand.

One desirable option could have been Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Yet, he was announced as the newest head coach of the Chicago Bears earlier on Monday.

Beyond that, one would have to purely speculate on viable alternatives – most of those being coordinators that have impressed in their current roles on playoff-caliber teams.

The Athletic released a list of possible candidates for Dallas beyond Kellen Moore, which include Commanders OC, and former Arizona Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury; Bills OC, Joe Brady, who has re-invigorated Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense, despite losing #1 receiver, Stefon Diggs; and Lions defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.

It could well be that Moore is simply the Cowboys’ guy, hence the ultra-short list of interviews – especially given Sports Illustrated’s report that sources around the team consider the 36 year old to be the “smartest guy in any room”.

Or Jerry Jones and co. may have a last minute play on their hands. One thing is for certain – when markets move that drastically, it is rarely a coincidence. Where there is smoke, there is fire.