Cowboys Head Coaching Job Has A Clear Favorite That Fans Already Hate

The Dallas Cowboys head coaching position is, on paper, one of the most coveted positions in all of sports.

The biggest domestic brand, a worldwide fanbase and a wealthy, ultra profitable organization that can give you as much support as needed; the Cowboys HC role has it all.

Alongside, of course, constant, insatiable pressure to achieve from ownership and fans alike; unending media scrutiny; and the weight of a Dak Prescott contract that ranks as the most expensive in the NFL to date, carrying almost a $90 million cap hit for 2025. And, not to mention, only having a measly $7 million in cap space in 2025 – per Spotrac.com.

Yet, despite the many flaws in the Cowboys’ historic franchise, it is generally a smoothly, well run operation with a very good track record in the draft, repeatedly hitting on picks on even Day 3.

After Mike McCarthy was not retained for 2025, and is expected to now be a top candidate for the vacant New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears head coaching positions, there were questions about who the next coach for the franchise could be.

Bill Belichick’s name was thrown in the fold early on, as was 2 x Super Bowl champion and former Cowboy, Deion “Primetime” Sanders, now leading the Colorado Buffaloes to what has been an impressive turnaround over the past two seasons – going 9-4 this past year.

Yet, whilst both could still be on the table for Jerry Jones and co., neither have had an interview scheduled, and both have publicly pledged allegiance to their college jobs – with Belichick the newly minted head coach of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In fact, the team have only moved to interview three candidates so far, according to the NFL’s Coaching/GM Tracker; former Bills DC, Leslie Frazier; former Jets HC, Robert Saleh; and current Eagles OC, Kellen Moore – with Moore having just completed his interview on Friday afternoon.

And now, it seems like there is a somewhat clear favorite in the race for the prestigious Dallas Cowboys head coaching opening, per betting exchange “Polymarket”.

Kellen Moore Is Now The Odds On Favorite To Be The Next Coach Of The Dallas Cowboys

With double the probability (52%) of the next biggest contender, Sanders (22%), Moore is considered to be by far the most likely candidate to be hired by the Jones family. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, Cowboys fans are not thrilled.

Would Kellen be a good fit for the Cowboys? — Poll The Crowds (@pollthecrowds) January 17, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hard to see how hiring an OC, with no head coaching experience, for a head coaching job IN Dallas, under THAT spotlight, will work out well .. this won’t end well — Clamhead (@FL_Snowbird1) January 17, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This would be such a downgrade lol — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) January 17, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Whilst Kellen is a former “Wunderkind” that came up through the ranks in Dallas, serving as ex head coach, Jason Garrett’s offensive coordinator at age 31 and continuing until 2023 when he took over as OC of the Chargers before moving on to Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles’ strong offensive prowess, ranking 7th in points and 10th in total offense has gotten the young coordinator back into mainstream chatter about head coaching vacancies, but many fans and media question how much Moore has had to do with the offensive output given the team’s outstanding offensive line, likely Offensive Player of the Year back in Saquon Barkley, and dynamic receiving corps comprised of AJ Brown, Devonta Smith and tight end, Dallas Goedert.

Not to mention, of course, the issues with Philadelphia’s passing game that persisted for large parts of the season, and manifested itself once more last Sunday against the Packers, where Hurts only managed 131 yards passing against a stout Green Bay defense.

But for now, he is the favorite, yet like many things in football – anything can happen.