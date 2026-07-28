Cowboys’ $90 Million Starter Sends Clear Warning Ahead of Camp

Entering training camp, the vibes feel different for the Dallas Cowboys, as this feels like a Super Bowl-contending team.

The Cowboys’ offense is about as elite as it gets, and the defense dramatically improved in the offseason. Even with the additions on defense, there is still some concern about how this unit will look.

Last year, the Cowboys were dead last in the NFL in points allowed per game (30.1) and passing yards allowed per game (251.1). That puts a lot on the secondary to improve, but they believe in themselves.

Dallas Cowboys Starter Believes in Secondary in 2026

Cowboys starting cornerback Daron Bland spoke with NFL reporter Josina Anderson before camp began for a short interview. Anderson asked about the secondary and adding key pieces like rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs. Bland had some strong opinions about his position group.

“I’ll say just wait till you see,” Bland said. “That’s how I feel about these guys in the room. You know, I feel like we’re coming in to compete. You know, we know we have a tough task on our hands, so, and we’re ready for it.”

Besides the Downs addition, the Cowboys signed multiple defensive backs. They brought in Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke.

Bland might be three years removed from that 9-interception season in 2023, but he is still a key piece to this defense. Last year, he racked up 73 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception, and 1 defensive touchdown in 12 games. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 65.3, ranking 46th out of 114 eligible cornerbacks in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys Will Lean on Daron Bland & Secondary to Step Up in 2026

The secondary was the weak point of this Cowboys defense last year, which was one of the league’s worst units. They gave up so many big plays and were inconsistent in coverage.

Bland had a decent year, but by his standards, he struggled. He allowed a completion percentage of 62.3%, the second-highest of his career. Bland also allowed a passer rating of 103.3, the second-highest in his four years in the NFL.

Dallas has the pieces in place in the secondary that are completely new after making moves like releasing Trevon Diggs. While they were tough decisions, the Cowboys needed to get younger and bring in fresh talent.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is bringing in a whole new energy and scheme that is going to make this defense better. Parker is rolling with a 3-4 defense that will mean more versatility and athleticism to the unit, which is much-needed.

If the Cowboys want to find themselves back in the postseason for the first time since the 2023 season, it’s on the defense. They have to play better, and it starts with Bland and the secondary.