Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys’ $90 Million Starter Sends Clear Warning Ahead of Camp

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Daron Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys
Getty
Daron Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys

Entering training camp, the vibes feel different for the Dallas Cowboys, as this feels like a Super Bowl-contending team.

The Cowboys’ offense is about as elite as it gets, and the defense dramatically improved in the offseason. Even with the additions on defense, there is still some concern about how this unit will look.

Last year, the Cowboys were dead last in the NFL in points allowed per game (30.1) and passing yards allowed per game (251.1). That puts a lot on the secondary to improve, but they believe in themselves.

Dallas Cowboys Starter Believes in Secondary in 2026

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 12: Daron Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFL 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 12: Daron Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFL 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Cowboys starting cornerback Daron Bland spoke with NFL reporter Josina Anderson before camp began for a short interview. Anderson asked about the secondary and adding key pieces like rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs. Bland had some strong opinions about his position group.

“I’ll say just wait till you see,” Bland said. “That’s how I feel about these guys in the room. You know, I feel like we’re coming in to compete. You know, we know we have a tough task on our hands, so, and we’re ready for it.”

 

Besides the Downs addition, the Cowboys signed multiple defensive backs. They brought in Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke.

Bland might be three years removed from that 9-interception season in 2023, but he is still a key piece to this defense. Last year, he racked up 73 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception, and 1 defensive touchdown in 12 games. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 65.3, ranking 46th out of 114 eligible cornerbacks in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys Will Lean on Daron Bland & Secondary to Step Up in 2026

DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys

GettyDaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys

The secondary was the weak point of this Cowboys defense last year, which was one of the league’s worst units. They gave up so many big plays and were inconsistent in coverage.

Bland had a decent year, but by his standards, he struggled. He allowed a completion percentage of 62.3%, the second-highest of his career. Bland also allowed a passer rating of 103.3, the second-highest in his four years in the NFL.

Dallas has the pieces in place in the secondary that are completely new after making moves like releasing Trevon Diggs. While they were tough decisions, the Cowboys needed to get younger and bring in fresh talent.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is bringing in a whole new energy and scheme that is going to make this defense better. Parker is rolling with a 3-4 defense that will mean more versatility and athleticism to the unit, which is much-needed.

If the Cowboys want to find themselves back in the postseason for the first time since the 2023 season, it’s on the defense. They have to play better, and it starts with Bland and the secondary.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Cowboys’ $90 Million Starter Sends Clear Warning Ahead of Camp

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x