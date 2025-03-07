Cowboys Fans Will Love the Latest Prediction for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t known for making big moves during the offseason, and that’s actually been a criticism by many NFL analysis, expert and fans alike. As the official beginning of the NFL season comes closer, many are wondering if this is finally the year that the Cowboys make significant moves. The new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12, at 4 p.m. ET, and that’s when the free agency period officially kicks in.

One NFL analyst thinks the Cowboys might actually take a new approach when free agency begins, and it’s one that should please fans.

The Dallas Cowboys Could Break the Norm

In a Friday, March 7, feature for CBS Sports, Garrett Podell says that he believes the Cowboys will “spend money” this offseason. That’s a new concept for Dallas, right?

He points to the fact that the Cowboys are already re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, not letting him get away.

“The Dallas Cowboys have already been way more active in the 2025 offseason than they were in the 2024 offseason,” Podell states, adding that the team also restructured the contracts of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to give the team a roughly $57 million boost in cap space for 2025.

Podell also predicts that the Cowboys will be “selectively aggressive” by re-signing star edge rusher Micah Parsons before free agency starts, “and then they’ll spend some money on a couple outside free agents to fill some key needs.”

He also predicts that Dallas will sign wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who is familiar with new Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer from his time in Seattle from 2018-2020. He also thinks they’ll sign Texas native Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs to help bolster their linebacker core.

“Sure, Jerry Jones said “aggressive” isn’t the right word to describe Dallas’ free agency plans, but he didn’t open up over $50 million in cap space for nothing,” Podell notes.

So, that could make for a very busy offseason for Dallas. Of course, the big move would be re-signing Parsons as soon as possible, which many fans hope is happening as we speak.

The Maxx Crosby Factor for a Micah Parsons Re-Signing

In a Friday, March 7, feature for Sports Illustrated, Matt Galatzan states that Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders‘ deal inked this week could set “a new market for the edge rusher position.”

In the piece, he says that it “appears that the Cowboys insistence on being patient may have come back to bite them,” since the contract made Crosby the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL with an average of $35.5 million per year in fresh money.

“In other words, Crosby’s new deal has reset the market for edge rushers pursuing new contracts, meaning Parsons will now command an even higher number,” Galatzan notes.

NFL insider also gave his thoughts on a Parsons deal, stating, “A five-year, $168 million contract would create a new-money average of $36 million, at an actual payout of $33.6 million annually.

He added, “Give Micah $40 million to sign. Add a $1.17 million base salary for 2025. For 2026, give him a fully-guaranteed $35 million salary with the right to convert it to a signing bonus. The 2027 salary would be $33 million, guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed in March 2026.” He continued, “That’s a $109.17 million practical guarantee. Throw in a pair of $29.415 million non-guaranteed base salaries on the back end, and that’s it.”