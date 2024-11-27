Cowboys Get Good News Before Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys may not seem to have a lot to be happy about these days, seeing that their record is 4-7 and their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season. But, they got some good news on Wednesday, right before the team’s Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants.

So, at least one could say Cowboys fans have something to be grateful for going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dallas Cowboys Get Boost of Confidence from NFL Analysts and Experts

Ahead of the Cowboys’ matchup against New York, a slew of NFL experts and analysts are predicting that Dallas will win this game. Both teams won’t have their franchise quarterbacks playing, so it should make for an odd and unique game.

All four of USA Today’s NFL insiders have picked the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Giants, in a November 27 feature by Jon Hoefling.

USA Today’s Richard Morin calls for a fairly lopsided victory, with the Cowboys taking it 27-13. “The sun shouldn’t be in their eyes with the late-afternoon start, so I like Dallas to make it two in a row against the floundering Giants,” he said.

Tyler Dragon of USA Today expects a 22-17 win for the Cowboys, adding that, “The win should give Dallas confidence against a struggling and divided Giants squad.”

Over at the Dallas Cowboys’ official site, all four of their analysts also picked the Cowboys to win.

Patrik Walker predicts the biggest blowout, with a 31-10 win over New York. Walker also has some kind words for Dallas’ offense.

“OK, now I’m seeing some signs of life from the Cowboys’ offense and, to this point, that’s been the missing ingredient in trying to end the losing streak,” the NFL expert stated. “The defense has been steadily improving and was lights out against the touted Commanders, shutting Jayden Daniels down for most of the game.” He also adds that, “I’ll forgive them for the late-game touchdown because they were the only reason the Cowboys were in position to win in the first place.”

The Cowboys Could Dominate ‘From Start to Finish’

Over at North Jersey, even the Giants’ reporters are expecting a Cowboys victory. In a November 27 feature, Bert Bainbridge of North Jersey picks the Cowboys to win 27-10, adding that “the Giants put up a no-show effort in a disastrous loss against the Buccaneers at home.”

“With the season already over, there’s no reason to expect it to get much better in this spot on the road with either Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock under center,” he added. “I anticipate the Cowboys dominating from start to finish, as Micah Parsons puts together another strong performance against Big Blue just as he did two years ago on Turkey Day with the Giants winless streak in Dallas now extended to eight games.”