Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Feelings on Micah Parsons Clear

Micah Parsons is focused on becoming a more influential leader for the Dallas Cowboys — and he’s got the full support of quarterback Dak Prescott behind him.

Parsons is undeniably one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL and is expected to land a record-breaking extension that will cement his status as the face of the Cowboys franchise.

But while his on-field production is unquestioned, his leadership has come under scrutiny. His outspoken presence on social media and through his podcast has sparked debate, and a recent public spat with former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence has only fueled concerns about his maturity and role as a team leader.

“I think you have to ask yourself, given some of the off-field questions about Micah Parsons, leadership, etc. Do you feel like you can trust him to be your guy for the next four to five years and to really pull the weight and stay engaged in all of that?” Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Jori Epstein said recently.

“I mean, I think we even saw a little bit of that when he decided to engage publicly with DeMarcus Lawrence. I also think that getting into that spat was a little bit indicative of, ‘Do you really want your leader doing that?’ Maybe you do, maybe you want that because you feel like it’s edgy.”

Dak Prescott Has Confidence in Micah Parsons

Parsons has expressed publicly that he views himself as a leader in the Cowboys locker room. Last year was challenging for the Cowboys, finishing with a 7-10 record and missing the postseason. However, Parsons focused on keeping the team focused.

“I thought it was my time last year, trying to bring that team back in life, even though most people thought we were dead in the water,” Parsons told Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “I think it’s my time now. Now it’s my time to really take over.”

Prescott has full confidence in Parsons as he continues to establish himself as a voice in the locker room.

“Me and Micah have talked in the locker room,” Prescott said. “But very confident in that guy and what he can do, who he is and what he wants to is as important as anything, and that’s in being a leader.”

Cowboys Don’t Expect Micah Parsons Holdout

The Cowboys’ top offseason priority was securing Parsons with a long-term extension. While a deal has yet to be finalized, the team remains confident it will get done — and that Parsons won’t hold out from the offseason program.

“Micah has said all along that he plans on being there. Again, it’s a business, right? There’s a lot of factors that go into a deal,” new Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said recently. “There are two sides in every negotiation, it’s not just our side, it’s Micah’s side. This is an opportunity for Micah, especially, with some of the guys that we lost as leadership for Micah to step up. He’s excited about that. He wants to have more leadership responsibility.

“So, again, we have a ton of time, and we’ll take it day-by-day. Again, my conversations with Micah have been great and I think he’s in a good spot. It’s business, as he understands.”

Parsons is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. His next contract will likely make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.