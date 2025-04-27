Cowboys Report Card; Compilation Of Analysts’ Grades On Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys offseason signified out with some of the old, in with some of the new. While they made a change at head coach, hiring first time skipper Brian Schottenheimer, their draft would ultimately be left up to the same man who has been doing it for 36 years.

The new tandem made nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting four players on the offensive side of the ball and five defenders. The consensus from analysts across the league is that the Cowboys were nearly perfect in their efforts.

Pro Football Focus gave America’s team an A+, using their advanced statistics to analyze each and every pick. A- grades came from The Ringer and NFL.com, while the lowest grade I could find was a measly B from ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Overall, based on the grades from seven different analysts, the Cowboys finished the 2025 NFL Draft with a GPA of 3.6.

Reasoning Behind Highest Grades Given

In some ways, Pro Football Focus’s A+ should out weigh all other eye tests given out. PFF is the grading system pretty much unanimously accepted by teams around the league. PFF applied this same grading system to the prospects that the Cowboys picked up.

“The Alabama guard earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, which will provide an instant boost to a Cowboys offense that ranked 23rd in PFF pass-blocking grade (62.1) this past season,” the website published. “Situated at 17 on the PFF Big Board, Ezeiruaku profiles as a significant value for the Cowboys here. The Boston College standout maintains a solid grading profile, particularly against true pass sets, where he clocked the most snaps of any edge rusher in the 2025 class (196), earning a 90.7 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 25.8% pass rush win rate.”

Other notable grades include the cornerback Shavon Revel, who was PFF’s 44th ranked prospect, but slipped to 76 before hearing his name.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter was also impressed with the Cowboys’ selections, handing out an A-.

“I dropped Dallas’ grade slightly because they traded their fourth-round pick to Carolina for Jonathan Mingo last year, a move that has not paid off so far,” wrote Reuter. “They proved they could find running backs late, however, picking the speedy Blue in Round 5 and the strong Mafah in Round 7. I understood why they decided to trade up for James. I expect him to earn a starting role in Dallas. Cornelius could play guard or tackle for the Cowboys, while Toia and Akingbesote will help stop the run.”

Mel Kiper’s Grade

Mel’s main gripe seems to come with the assessed value of Tyler Booker at 12. He acknowledged that the pick filled a hole, but he questioned whether or not the team truly got the most out of a very valuable 12th overall pick. He wrote that he would have liked to see the Cowboys’ find a way to trade down a few spots to acquire more draft capital, but jokes that if Booker pans out as the Cowboys expect he will, it won’t matter much in the end.

“Now, I did like what the Cowboys did on Day 2, adding edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., both of whom could have landed in the first round if everything broke right,” Kiper wrote.

“Overall, this is a solid, if unspectacular, haul.”