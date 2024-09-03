Cowboys Ripped by NFL Writer in 2024 Power Rankings

The 2024 NFL regular season kicks off this week, and the experts at Bleacher Report have released their 2024 Power Rankings going into Week 1. In the feature, writer Kristopher Knox says he believes the team will make it back to the playoffs this season. But, Knox also has some harsh words about the Dallas Cowboys‘ moves during the offseason.
The Dallas Cowboys Mishandled ‘Pretty Much Every Aspect of the Offseason’
In the September 3 feature, Bleacher Report noted that the Cowboys were fairly dormant during the offseason, stating that, “with little cap space and three massive extensions staring them in the face, the Cowboys essentially did nothing.”
The Cowboys are busy with those extensions, though, as Bleacher Report points out the team signed a four-year, $136 million contract with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and are working on deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons.
Elsewhere, Knox got real about what has made him lose faith in the Cowboys’ chance at a Super Bowl appearance going into the 2024 season.
“The Cowboys probably have enough talent to get back to the playoffs in 2024,” he said, “but after watching them mishandle pretty much every aspect of the offseason, I have serious doubts about them being a legitimate threat.”
He added, “Getting Lamb to finally show up was a smart, albeit late, decision. I don’t think adding Dalvin Cook to the practice squad will do much for what might be the most underwhelming backfield in the NFL, however. The defense should still be above average, but with DaRon Bland set to miss significant time (foot), it could have some early struggles. The offense is likely to be very one-dimensional, and so, it’s going to take a career year from Dak Prescott to get this team where it wants to be.”
Knox also made a prediction for next season, stating, “My guess is that Dallas is looking at a very different team in 2025.”
Some Silver Linings for the Cowboys
Even with the negative comments, Bleacher Report put the Cowboys at No. 12 on their NFL Power Rankings going into Week 1, so the team wasn’t at the bottom of the tally.
Another silver lining, in a way, is what they describe as the weakness in the NFC East this season. In the feature, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski asserts that the NFC East isn’t strong this year, meaning it might be easier for the Cowboys to get to the top of the pack.
“The NFC East isn’t exactly a powerhouse group this season,” he wrote, “with the Dallas Cowboys still dealing with Dak Prescott’s contract, the Philadelphia Eagles needing a turnaround after their late-season collapse and the New York Giants not having any identity whatsoever.”
Elsewhere, Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton predicted the “playoff-contending” teams in the NFC East would be the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
In the New York Times/Athletic’s initial 2024 NFL Power Rankings, they put the Cowboys at a higher spot than the Bleacher Report tally: No. 7.
“The division rival Eagles still are spending $100 million more than Dallas. Who knows, though? If Jones pays quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons, maybe they’ll catch up sometime,” writer Josh Kendall stated. “Maybe they’ll even win a playoff game sometime, too.”
Sports Illustrated has the Cowboys ranked No. 11 in their NFL Power Rankings going into Week 1.
