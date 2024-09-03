Cowboys Ripped by NFL Writer in 2024 Power Rankings

The 2024 NFL regular season kicks off this week, and the experts at Bleacher Report have released their 2024 Power Rankings going into Week 1. In the feature, writer Kristopher Knox says he believes the team will make it back to the playoffs this season. But, Knox also has some harsh words about the Dallas Cowboys‘ moves during the offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys Mishandled ‘Pretty Much Every Aspect of the Offseason’

In the September 3 feature, Bleacher Report noted that the Cowboys were fairly dormant during the offseason, stating that, “with little cap space and three massive extensions staring them in the face, the Cowboys essentially did nothing.” The Cowboys are busy with those extensions, though, as Bleacher Report points out the team signed a four-year, $136 million contract with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and are working on deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons. Elsewhere, Knox got real about what has made him lose faith in the Cowboys’ chance at a Super Bowl appearance going into the 2024 season.

“The Cowboys probably have enough talent to get back to the playoffs in 2024,” he said, “but after watching them mishandle pretty much every aspect of the offseason, I have serious doubts about them being a legitimate threat.”

He added, “Getting Lamb to finally show up was a smart, albeit late, decision. I don’t think adding Dalvin Cook to the practice squad will do much for what might be the most underwhelming backfield in the NFL, however. The defense should still be above average, but with DaRon Bland set to miss significant time (foot), it could have some early struggles. The offense is likely to be very one-dimensional, and so, it’s going to take a career year from Dak Prescott to get this team where it wants to be.”

Knox also made a prediction for next season, stating, “My guess is that Dallas is looking at a very different team in 2025.”