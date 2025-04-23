Cowboys Trying To Make Two ‘Pretty Substantive Trades’ Per Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys have had an uncharacteristically quiet offseason, but owner Jerry Jones says that could be coming to an end.

“We’re looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft,” Jones said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “Two pretty substantive trades. Been working on today.”

This comment comes just two days before the NFL Draft is set to kick off in Green Bay this Thursday. It also comes on the same day EVP Stephen Jones reveals that the Cowboys are struggling to find common ground with the team’s star player, Micah Parsons.

“It comes with the territory,” Jones said as quoted by Jon Machota of the Athletic. “Right now there is a difference in what we feel is the right number and what he feels is the right number.”

Trade Rumors Snowballing

With the draft just two days away, it would be hard to believe any rumor circulating around the NFL’s biggest weekend. NFL Network’s Jane Slater has been hard at work trying to put out these trade fires.

“I see it all on my timeline (and) no idea where it originated so I asked and no disrespect to anyone putting it out there but the Courtland Sutton to Dallas via trade ‘fake news’ per a source informed,” tweeted Slater early Tuesday afternoon.

Slater has became a self appointed Cowboys’ rumor fire-fighter as she got nearly 1,000,000 impressions on March 26th when she took to X yet again to speak on a trade rumor.

“I run it all down when working this beat and the Dallas Cowboys are NOT working on trading Dak to the Browns,” Slater said in response to someone claiming they had a Browns source. “In fact, texts with two sources tell me ‘fake news’ and ‘absolutely not’ before this gets any sort of wheels.”

Who Could Be In Play

While many are taking Jerry’s comments to mean the team is looking to make a draft day trade, Stephen Jones said just last week that that may not be the case.

“Executive vice president Stephen Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on April 15 that he ‘doesn’t necessarily’ see them trying to trade up in the first round based on how the board is shaping up,” reported Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells.

All mocks point to the Cowboys assessing their receiver need in this weeks draft. Should they not be able to land their wide receiver two to pair next to one of the leagues best in Ceedee Lamb, the Cowboys’ could certainly be eyeing a high tier receiver in the league.

Adam Wells is not ready to limit the trade rumors to Thursday night.

“Jerry Jones’ comments don’t suggest the trades are only being limited to the draft,” Wells wrote. “There’s no obvious trade candidate on the roster who rises to the level of a ‘substantial’ trade, unless something unexpected were to happen with someone like Micah Parsons as he waits for a new contract.”