Dak Prescott Delivers Surprising Injury Update at Cowboys OTAs

Dak Prescott’s return from hamstring surgery is ahead of schedule, and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback sounds like he has something to prove.

Prescott participated fully during Tuesday’s OTAs and has been cleared for everything but contact. He was limited to just eight games last season after a hamstring avulsion that required surgery.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had created some uncertainty earlier in the offseason about when Prescott would be back in action.

“I don’t know the definition of what full participation might mean. Everybody will be smart about it,” Jones said.

Prescott’s active presence at OTAs helped put any lingering doubts about his availability to rest.

“People say a lot of things about me, man,” Prescott said about Jones’ comments. “I just show up and control what I can control healthy. Trying to stay healthy. Feels good. Just trying to push the energy and make sure I continue to get better.”

He added, “Pretty much can do it all. Feel good. Yeah, I think I’m just not cleared for contact, which we’ve got a while for that anyway. I’m out there in the team activities, feel good. Just trying to stay that way.”

Dak Prescott Draws Positive Review From Schottenheimer

Play

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who spent the past two seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator, is already familiar with Dak Prescott — and he liked what he saw during OTAs.

“He looks good,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s doing his normal stuff. He’s getting most of the work with the ones. We’re rolling some guys through there, but he looks good. I think he’s progressing nicely.”

The injury has also given Prescott, 31, some added perspective as he steps back on the field.

“There’s reflection here and there, especially, when you’re injured at the time that I was injured, as long as I was injured,” Prescott said. “Different games. There was time for that reflection. And, yeah, it just makes you that much more humble, that much more hungry and blessed. Blessed to be here. Blessed to be doing what I’m doing, walking through these doors every day, playing the game that I love.”

Dak Prescott Working With New Weapon in George Pickens

Early reps are essential for Prescott as the Cowboys look to integrate George Pickens into the offense. The Cowboys acquired Pickens earlier this month, adding a solid option opposite of Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb.

“I’m excited. You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football,” Prescott said on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas. “You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands, more than a 50-50 catcher. He thinks it’s his ball when it’s in the air. I’m excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position. CeeDee (Lamb) needed some help. I think when you have a guy like that, it’s hard to double team two guys.”

Pickens, a second-round pick in 2022, comes with some significant upside. He amassed 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His standout season came in 2023, recording 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.