Dak Prescott Predicted to Leave Cowboys for AFC West Squad

Bleacher Report predicted that Dak Prescott will leave the Cowboys for the Raiders next season.

If the Dallas Cowboys allow Dak Prescott to enter free agency, he is expected to attract significant interest, with the Las Vegas Raiders among the top contenders for his services.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys. While other quarterbacks around the league have recently inked lucrative deals, Dallas hasn’t been overly eager to extend its three-time Pro Bowler.

Bleacher Report called Dallas’ strategy a “dangerous game” and predicted Prescott landing with the Raiders next season.

“If Prescott gets through this season without an extension, it would only make sense for him to at least see what he could get on the open market,” Bleacher Report said in an article put together by its scouting department. “The Raiders would make sense as a landing spot. Considering the supporting cast that includes Davante Adams, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer with a promising defense, Prescott could be the missing piece.”

The Raiders have some solid talent but still lack a quarterback. Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew will battle for the starting gig this season, but neither appears to be a long-term option.

Dak Prescott Projected to Top QB Market With Next Deal

Spotrac has Prescott’s market value at $220.3 million over four years. It would give him an average annual value of $55.099 million. That’s just ahead of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension in July.

Love has one full season as the starter under his belt, and it was a good one. He passed for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Love also helped end the Cowboys’ season, throwing for a trio of touchdowns in a stunning 48-32 Wild Card win.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones failed to back Prescott when asked about Love’s new deal with the Packers.

“I get in trouble every time I make comparisons. Of course, we saw a head-to-head matchup with Green Bay last year. We all have that burr in our saddle,” Jones said on Saturday, July 27. “I’m anxious for Dak to get a chance to show he’s the best with the Cowboys star on him.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Not Willing to Take Discount

The Cowboys should not expect Prescott to take any kind of hometown discount on his next deal. Prescott feels like he has a responsibility not only to himself but also to the rest of the quarterbacks around the league looking to get paid. If he takes less, it would set a bad precedent.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott told The Athletic on Friday, August 2. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There are ways to make everything work for both ways.

“It’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

Prescott reported to training camp and hasn’t made a big deal about his contract situation. However, he has been very clear that playing for another team doesn’t frighten him.

“A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that,” Prescott told Jeff Kolb of Fox 4. “It’s not something I look for, or prepare — even plan — for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.”

Prescott and the Cowboys open the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

