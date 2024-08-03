Dak Prescott Predicted to Leave Cowboys for AFC West Squad

If the Dallas Cowboys allow Dak Prescott to enter free agency, he is expected to attract significant interest, with the Las Vegas Raiders among the top contenders for his services.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys. While other quarterbacks around the league have recently inked lucrative deals, Dallas hasn’t been overly eager to extend its three-time Pro Bowler.

Bleacher Report called Dallas’ strategy a “dangerous game” and predicted Prescott landing with the Raiders next season.

“If Prescott gets through this season without an extension, it would only make sense for him to at least see what he could get on the open market,” Bleacher Report said in an article put together by its scouting department. “The Raiders would make sense as a landing spot. Considering the supporting cast that includes Davante Adams, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer with a promising defense, Prescott could be the missing piece.”

The Raiders have some solid talent but still lack a quarterback. Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew will battle for the starting gig this season, but neither appears to be a long-term option.

Dak Prescott Projected to Top QB Market With Next Deal

Spotrac has Prescott’s market value at $220.3 million over four years. It would give him an average annual value of $55.099 million. That’s just ahead of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension in July.

Love has one full season as the starter under his belt, and it was a good one. He passed for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Love also helped end the Cowboys’ season, throwing for a trio of touchdowns in a stunning 48-32 Wild Card win.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones failed to back Prescott when asked about Love’s new deal with the Packers.

“I get in trouble every time I make comparisons. Of course, we saw a head-to-head matchup with Green Bay last year. We all have that burr in our saddle,” Jones said on Saturday, July 27. “I’m anxious for Dak to get a chance to show he’s the best with the Cowboys star on him.”