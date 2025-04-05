Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends 2-Word Message to Trey Lance After Departure

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to Trey Lance finding a new team.
Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to Trey Lance finding a new team.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescot put out a two-word message after his former backup Trey Lance signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lance signed a one-year, $6.2 million deal with the Chargers and will compete to be their backup. The Chargers currently have Justin Herbert as their starter and Taylor Heinicke as the No. 2.

It’s been a challenging journey in the NFL for Lance, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Once seen as the future franchise quarterback in the Bay Area, Lance struggled to find his footing amid injuries. After falling out of favor in San Francisco, he was traded to the Cowboys in 2023 for a fourth-round pick.

In Dallas, Lance spent most of of his time on the sidelines, serving as the third-string quarterback behind Prescott and Cooper Rush. But Prescott took Lance under his wing and was happy to see him land his next opportunity with the Chargers.

“Yesssir! LFG!” Prescott said on social media, reposting the Chargers’ welcome message to Lance.

Ex-Cowboys QB Trey Lance Had Limited Free Agent Interest

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Getty ImagesFormer Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lance had received limited interest as a free agent, although the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders added Lance to their negotiation list.

Part of the problem was that Lance was rarely able to showcase his skills during the regular season. His only real opportunity came in last year’s regular-season finale, with the Cowboys already eliminated from playoff contention.

In that game, Lance showed flashes of promise, completing 20 of 34 passes for 244 yards and adding 26 yards on the ground.

At one point, Dallas was interested in keeping Lance around. Although the Cowboys declined Lance’s fifth-year option, which would have cost $22.4 million, they did attempt to negotiate an extension during the season after Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“Last season, the Cowboys had conversations with Trey Lance regarding an extension after Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury, but those did not go anywhere,” Archer said.

Joe Milton Acquisition Closed Door on Trey Lance Return

The Cowboys traded for New England Patriots backup Joe Milton this week. The move essentially shut the door on Lance returning to Dallas. The Cowboys sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Patriots in the deal and also got back a seventh-round pick along with Milton.

The big-armed Milton impressed during his lone start as a rookie. Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown during a Week 18 win against the Buffalo Bills. The second-year QB was originally a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee.

Milton now gets a shot to be the primary backup to Prescott, who is coming off a serious hamstring injury. The relationship-building has already started between the two passers.

“It’s great, he’s a great person,” Milton said. “This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

The Cowboys also have Will Grier on the roster. He’ll compete with Milton for the backup role.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Joe Milton's headshot J. Milton
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Kenneth Murray's headshot K. Murray
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Miles Sanders's headshot M. Sanders
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Dakoda Shepley's headshot D. Shepley
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
Payton Turner's headshot P. Turner
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends 2-Word Message to Trey Lance After Departure

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x