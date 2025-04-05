Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends 2-Word Message to Trey Lance After Departure

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescot put out a two-word message after his former backup Trey Lance signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lance signed a one-year, $6.2 million deal with the Chargers and will compete to be their backup. The Chargers currently have Justin Herbert as their starter and Taylor Heinicke as the No. 2.

It’s been a challenging journey in the NFL for Lance, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Once seen as the future franchise quarterback in the Bay Area, Lance struggled to find his footing amid injuries. After falling out of favor in San Francisco, he was traded to the Cowboys in 2023 for a fourth-round pick.

In Dallas, Lance spent most of of his time on the sidelines, serving as the third-string quarterback behind Prescott and Cooper Rush. But Prescott took Lance under his wing and was happy to see him land his next opportunity with the Chargers.

“Yesssir! LFG!” Prescott said on social media, reposting the Chargers’ welcome message to Lance.

Ex-Cowboys QB Trey Lance Had Limited Free Agent Interest

Lance had received limited interest as a free agent, although the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders added Lance to their negotiation list.

Part of the problem was that Lance was rarely able to showcase his skills during the regular season. His only real opportunity came in last year’s regular-season finale, with the Cowboys already eliminated from playoff contention.

In that game, Lance showed flashes of promise, completing 20 of 34 passes for 244 yards and adding 26 yards on the ground.

At one point, Dallas was interested in keeping Lance around. Although the Cowboys declined Lance’s fifth-year option, which would have cost $22.4 million, they did attempt to negotiate an extension during the season after Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“Last season, the Cowboys had conversations with Trey Lance regarding an extension after Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury, but those did not go anywhere,” Archer said.

Joe Milton Acquisition Closed Door on Trey Lance Return

The Cowboys traded for New England Patriots backup Joe Milton this week. The move essentially shut the door on Lance returning to Dallas. The Cowboys sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Patriots in the deal and also got back a seventh-round pick along with Milton.

The big-armed Milton impressed during his lone start as a rookie. Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown during a Week 18 win against the Buffalo Bills. The second-year QB was originally a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee.

Milton now gets a shot to be the primary backup to Prescott, who is coming off a serious hamstring injury. The relationship-building has already started between the two passers.

“It’s great, he’s a great person,” Milton said. “This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

The Cowboys also have Will Grier on the roster. He’ll compete with Milton for the backup role.