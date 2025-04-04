Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Cowboys QB Trey Lance Inks $6.2 Million Deal With New Team

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance has signed with the Chargers.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance finally has a new home, signing a $6.2 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the news on X.

“Former Cowboys and 49ers QB Trey Lance reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance and Taylor Heinicke are now behind starting QB Justin Herbert,” Schefter said.

It’s been a challenging journey in the NFL for Lance, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Once viewed as the potential franchise quarterback in the Bay Area, Lance struggled to find his footing amid injuries and competition on the depth chart. After falling out of favor with the 49ers, he was traded to the Cowboys in 2023 in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Lance spent most of his time in Dallas on the sidelines, serving as the third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. His only real opportunity came in the regular-season finale, with the Cowboys already eliminated from playoff contention.

In that game, Lance showed flashes of promise, completing 20 of 34 passes for 244 yards and adding 26 yards on the ground. While it wasn’t a breakout performance, it was a much-needed step forward for a quarterback auditioning for his next opportunity.

Lance had received limited interest as a free agent, although the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders added Lance to their negotiation list.

Cowboys Attempted to Extend Trey Lance Last Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance.

Getty ImagesFormer Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance’s path back to the Cowboys was effectively closed on Thursday when Dallas traded for quarterback Joe Milton. Milton now steps into the role Lance once held — a younger, developmental option with upside in case Prescott misses time due to injury.

Although the Cowboys declined Lance’s fifth-year option, which would have cost $22.4 million, they did attempt to negotiate an extension during the season after Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“Last season, the Cowboys had conversations with Trey Lance regarding an extension after Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury, but those did not go anywhere,” Archer said.

Milton will likely be the No. 2 in Dallas behind Prescott. Will Grier is also on the roster. Rush is now with the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Milton Calls Trade to Cowboys ‘Blessing’

New Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton.

Getty ImagesNew Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton.

Milton is excited for the opportunity with the Cowboys. He was previously No. 3 on the depth chart in New England but was impressive in his lone start. Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown during a Week 18 win against the Buffalo Bills.

“It was great, it’s a blessing come true,” Milton said of the trade to Dallas. “That was something that me and my team talked about and was able to get done with the Cowboys, so it’s just a blessing to be here.”

Milton, known for his rocket arm, understands his role in Dallas and has already connected with Prescott.

“It’s great, he’s a great person,” Milton said. “This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

Prescott is recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

