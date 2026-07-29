Cowboys Given One Blunt Reason Not to Be Overlooked

The 2026 Dallas Cowboys are hopefully going to be the ones to get them out of the hole they have been in for years.

Dallas has not been to the playoffs since 2023 and is hoping to end that drought. The Cowboys’ offense seems up to the task, but their defense has been heavily criticized.

That led to some drastic changes, including Christian Parker being the new defensive coordinator and multiple roster additions. With the unit looking so different, there is a different outlook on the Cowboys as they enter the new season.

Dallas Cowboys Need to Be Respected More in 2026 for One Reason

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay named one reason each NFL team should not be overlooked in 2026. For Dallas, it’s all about the improvements made on defense.

“The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had many offensive issues in recent seasons, but the defense has been the team’s Achilles heel during its quest to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in over three decades. Dallas ranked dead-last in the league in scoring and No. 30 in total defense last year, failing to shake off an abysmal start and improve despite desperation moves like trading for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the deadline. The front office moved the needle this offseason, however, by acquiring several talented veterans in free agency and adding five intriguing rookie prospects through the draft. With key acquisitions like No. 11 overall pick Caleb Downs, No. 20 overall pick Malachi Lawrence and veteran cornerback Cobie Durant now in the mix, the Cowboys are brimming with defensive talent. If defensive coordinator Christian Parker can’t get this unit to perform at a top-10 level, it will be considered a major disappointment.”

Downs and Lawrence were both first-round picks that will come in to help replace veterans. They are taking the place of Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. Dallas also added Jalen Thompson alongside Durant to help a struggling secondary from last year. The Cowboys were the worst pass defense in the NFL in 2025, allowing 251.5 yards per game. While Lawrence will help with the pass rush, he wasn’t the only new edge rusher joining the team. Former Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary also joins the picture after being traded to the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys’ Defense Should Help Team Finally Get Back in the Postseason

The nightmare of Matt Eberflus running this defense is gone. Parker brings a youthfulness and excitement the Cowboys needed on defense.

Switching to the 3-4 scheme will also help bring out the best in this Cowboys defense. It will allow their more versatile and athletic weapons to be properly used. Guys like Gary and Downs will be moving around the field and used in different ways.

Being a top-10 defense seems like a stretch for a unit that could have up to six new starters in 2026. Finishing in the top half of the league is more realistic and all the Cowboys need.

Dallas’ offense is good enough to carry this team to the playoffs as long as the defense is better than last year. Parker has a chance to get this unit moving in a different direction in 2026.