Cowboys Share Devastating Injury News on Versatile Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys will be without veteran tight end and special teams ace Princeton Fant this season after he suffered a devastating injury at Monday’s practice.

“Tight end Princeton Fant suffered a torn ACL, per Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer,” Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He will have surgery in the coming weeks and will miss the season.”

Fant, 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds, has been with the Cowboys since making the roster as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee in 2023.

“Fant was an undrafted free agent of the Cowboys back in 2023,” Heavy’s Anthony Miller wrote on Monday. “He has appeared in 11 regular-season NFL games over the last three years, racking up 2 tackles, each coming in the last two seasons. During last year’s preseason, he caught two passes for 40 yards, with one going for 33 yards. Over the years, Fant has played more special teams than offense. He has taken 14 total snaps on offense, all coming in 2024. In three years, he has 189 snaps on special teams.”

The Cowboys are set at the top of the depth chart at tight end with $50 million Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson, but beyond that it’s kind of a toss-up.

“Princeton Fant went down Monday with a leg injury in Oxnard,” Cowboys fan Brian Crocker wrote on his official X account. “Depth chart at tight end just got interesting. Listen — camp injuries happen every year. That’s not the story. The story is what Dallas does next. Behind Jake Ferguson, this room was already thin on proven bodies. Now watch how the front office responds. That’s the tell.”