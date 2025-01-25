Cowboys Legend Rips Team After Brian Schottenheimer Hire

The Dallas Cowboys have announced Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, but the decision has sparked mixed reactions, with many fans and former players voicing their skepticism.

The Cowboys hired Schottenheimer on Friday, promoting him from within after three seasons with the team — two as offensive coordinator. But Schottenheimer was not the typical coordinator hire. He was not sought after for other jobs and never called plays during his tenure in Dallas.

Former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, Seattle Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also interviewed for the job.

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has been very vocal in his recent criticism of the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones. He let his opinion be known after the latest hire.

“I honestly don’t know how to feel right now. I’m trying to understand what Jerry meant by saying he was ‘all in.’ Maybe the coach is good, maybe he’s not, but my energy towards how the Cowboys have been mixing things doesn’t feel like success anytime soon,” Bryant wrote on X. “It’s no point for me to get riled up… I’m really looking forward to hearing Jerry’s reason for this..saying this is what the players wanted…I’ll argue that only 1 or 2 players were asked..and it was framed as what the team wanted…Somebody in the organization needs to step up and tell Jerry that the old ways of thinking don’t exist in this new era.”

Other Cowboys Legends Have Criticized Team

Bryant is far from the only former Cowboys player who has been critical of the franchise’s direction. Troy Aikman, now an ESPN commentator, said shortly after Mike McCarthy was fired that he was unsure the opening with the Cowboys would be viewed as a “coveted” job.

“As far as a coveted job, I don’t know that that’s accurate,” Aikman said. “I do think the Cowboys are obviously a high-profile team and whoever is head coach of that team is certainly going to draw a lot of attention. But I think most football people that take over as a head coach want to do it on their terms, and that’s hard to do [in Dallas]. You take a Dan Campbell for instance. Is Dan Campbell Dan Campbell if he’s with the Dallas Cowboys? It’s hard to imagine that he is. It’s hard to imagine that a lot of these coaches might me.

“I love the Dallas Cowboys. I played there for 12 years. I wish them well. But to say it’s a coveted job, I’m not sure I would necessarily agree with that.”

Cowboys Looking to Fill Out Staff Quickly

The Cowboys were among the last teams to fill their head coaching vacancy. Only the New Orleans Saints still have an opening. It won’t make it easy for Schottenheimer to build his coaching staff.

Many assistants have already departed for other jobs, including special teams coordinator John “Bones” Fassel.

One name the Cowboys are eyeing for defensive coordinator is former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. He previously worked under Jason Garrett as the linebackers coach in Dallas from 2011-17.