Cowboys Predicted to Trade for Pro-Bowl WR Ahead of Deadline

It is fair to wonder just how much the Cowboys‘ Sunday night failure against the 49ers–which appeared grand in scope–will affect the team’s approach at the trade deadline a week from Tuesday. it’s not the end of the season, but falling to 3-4 may inhibit their willingness to be aggressive, even if a playoff spot remains in reach.

The bigger question is whether the obviously out of touch owner, Jerry Jones, sees pulling off a trade as a worthwhile proposition. Jones has never been much of a fan of in-season moves.

But supposing he was: A move for a young receiver could make sense, with CeeDee Lamb established as the team’s reigning star and precious few other options on hand. Jalen Tolbert has been solid but has not shown star capabilities. And injured veteran Brandin Cooks is a free agent after this season and not likely to return.

According to CBS Sports’ latest 2025 NFL mock draft preview, the Cowboys will have already addressed their need for a No. 2 receiver beside Lamb by trading for Carolina star Diontae Johnson, who has a 1,160 yard season to his credit, in 2021, when he earned a Pro Bowl berth.

Cowboys Could ‘Make an Impact’ With Diontae Johnson Trade

That is according to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, who has the Cowboys investing in Johnson ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, which comes next Tuesday. He has played well this year, with 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Wrote Edwards: “By all accounts, Dallas’ season has been disappointing thus far. Still, the Cowboys are .500 with an opportunity to make an impact in the NFC. Brandin Cooks is likely to be out a bit longer and there had already been a need for another pass catcher opposite CeeDee Lamb. Carolina’s outlook is bleak and there is no long-term gain to holding on to assets valued elsewhere.”

The Cowboys, it should be noted, would not have to give up much to get Johnson, who is in the final year of his contract and has already bounced from the Steelers in an offseason trade last winter.