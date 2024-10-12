The 10 Best Dallas Cowboys Players of All Time, Ranked

One of the most iconic and successful franchises in NFL history, the Dallas Cowboys were one of the most dominant teams of the 1970s and 1990s.

Throughout their history, the Cowboys have won five Super Bowl championships (1971, 1977, 1992-93, 1995) and have 32 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Known for their postseason success, massive fanbase — often referred to as “Cowboys Nation” — and numerous generational talents, the Cowboys have maintained a strong presence both on the field and in pop culture.

Dallas also currently holds the NFL record for the most consecutive winning seasons, achieving 20 straight from 1966 to 1985, a remarkable feat that showcases the team’s consistent excellence during that era. That made selecting the franchise’s all-time best players incredibly difficult.

We chose the players we feel impacted the organization the most, from playmaking receivers to Hall of Fame linemen. Below are our picks for the team’s all-time top 10.

*Note: All stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Cowboys only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Troy Aikman, QB

Years as a Cowboy : 1989-2000

: 1989-2000 Championships & awards : 3-time Super Bowl Champion Super Bowl MVP (1993) NFL Man of the Year (1997) 6-time Pro Bowl selection (1991-1996) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2006)

: Iconic performance: Aikman threw for a career-high 455 yards on November 26, 1998, in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite not being known for flashy stats, Aikman’s calm and efficient style was crucial in Dallas’s dominance during the early 1990s. Over his time with the Boys, Aikman threw for 32,942 yards and 165 touchdowns, with a career completion percentage of 61.5%. One of his best statistical seasons came in 1992, where he passed for 3,445 yards and 23 touchdowns. Stellar in big games, Aikman had an 11-5 record in the playoffs, throwing 23 postseason scores.

9. Mel Renfro, DB

Years as a Cowboy : 1964-1977

: 1964-1977 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl Champion (1971, 1978) 4-time second-team All-Pro (1964, 1965, 1969, 1972) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1964-1973) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1996)

: Iconic performance: In the 1970 NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers, Renfro intercepted QB John Brodie, helping lead the Cowboys to a 17-10 win.

An iconic player for the Cowboys, Renfro was known for his versatility and standout performances during the 1960s and 1970s. An unbelievable athlete, he played safety, cornerback and kickoff/punt returner throughout his career. In 174 games played (154 starts), he tallied 52 INTs, 13 fumble recoveries, 3 defensive TDs, 842 punt return yards, 2,246 kickoff return yards and 3 total return TDs. That would be an impressive stat line even by today’s standards.

8. Jason Witten, TE

Years as a Cowboy : (2003-2017, 2019)

: (2003-2017, 2019) Awards : 2-time first-team All-Pro (2007, 2010) 2-time Second-team All-Pro (2008, 2012) 11-time Pro Bowl selection (2004-2010, 2012-2014, 2017) Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2012) Bart Starr Award (2013)

: Iconic performance: December 19, 2010 against Washington, Witten caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a TD in the Cowboys’ 33-30 win.

One of the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history, Witten became the first Cowboys tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season​ in 2007, when he posted 96 receptions for 1,145 yards. He surpassed the 1,000-yard total four times over his storied career, and his contributions to the team during his tenure cannot be understated. Out of the team’s top 10 receiving seasons by tight ends, he has eight. As of 2024, Witten ranks second all-time among tight ends for receptions and receiving yards in NFL history, and he’s tops in Cowboys history, as well (12,977 yards).

7. Drew Pearson, WR

Years as a Cowboy : 1973-1983

: 1973-1983 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (1977) 3-time first-team All-Pro (1974, 1976, 1977) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1974, 1976, 1977) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2021)

: Iconic performance: In the 1975 NFC divisional playoffs against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys were down 14-10 and had the ball at midfield with just 24 seconds left. Pearson caught the game-winning 50-yard TD from QB Roger Staubach in what would later be referred to as the NFL’s first “Hail Mary” pass.

Pearson had a remarkable NFL career as a wide receiver for the Cowboys. Known as “Mr. Clutch,” he went undrafted, but ultimately became one of the Cowboys’ greatest players, helping lead them to three Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl 12. Ever reliable, Pearson set a club record with 58 straight games with a catch, and he was lights out in the postseason, snagging 67 receptions for 1,105 yards and 8 touchdowns in 21 playoff games. Pearson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

6. Tony Dorsett, RB

Years as a Cowboy : 1977-1987

: 1977-1987 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (1977) NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1977) PFWA All-Rookie Team (1977) First-team All-Pro (1981) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1982, 1983) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1978, 1981-1983) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1994)

: Iconic performance: December 4, 1977 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dorsett rushed for 206 yards and 2 TDs on 23 carries in Dallas’ 24-14 win.

Dorsett became one of the most prolific running backs in NFL history during his time as a Cowboy. In 1983, he set an NFL record with a 99-yard TD run, which remains the longest run from scrimmage in history, and was named one of the greatest plays of all time. His 12,036 rushing yards currently ranks second all-time in franchise history, and he’s also second in rushing scores (72) and carries (2,755). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

5. Randy White, DL

Years as a Cowboy : 1975-1988

: 1975-1988 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (1977) Super Bowl co-MVP (1997) 7-time first-team All-Pro (1978, 1979, 1981–1985) Second-team All-Pro (1980) 9-time Pro Bowl selection (1977–1985) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1994)

: Iconic performance: It has to be White’s MVP-winning performance in Super Bowl 12. He didn’t have individual tackle or sack in the game, but his impact on the defensive line was immense, especially in terms of pressuring the quarterbacks and stopping the run.

Known for his strength, speed, and ferocity, White became a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ famous “Doomsday Defense.” A versatile defender, he initially played linebacker before being moved to defensive tackle, where he truly shined. White earned a reputation as one of the most dominant d-linemen of his era. His 111 sacks ranks 3rd all-time in Cowboys history, and he remains one of the most durable players who ever donned a Dallas uniform, as he missed only one game his entire career.

4. Michael Irvin, WR

Years as a Cowboy : 1988-1999

: 1988-1999 Championships & awards : 3-time Super Bowl Champion (1993-1994, 1996) First-team All-Pro (1991) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1992, 1993) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1991–1995) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2007)

: Iconic performance: The 1995 NFC Championship Game. Irvin had 7 receptions for 100 yards and 2 TDs against the Green Bay Packers, leading the Cowboys to Super Bowl 30.

Second in Cowboys history with 11,904 receiving yards, Irvin played a crucial role in the team’s success during the 1990s, establishing a reputation as one of the best receivers in NFL history. His 87 playoff catches were an NFL record at the time of his retirement. Known for his competitiveness, strong work ethic and ability to perform in high-pressure situations, Irvin became a favorite target of quarterback Troy Aikman, and the two formed one of the best QB-WR duos of the 1990s.

3. Bob Lilly, DT

Years as a Cowboy : 1961-1974

: 1961-1974 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (1971) 7-time first-team All-Pro (1964–1969, 1971) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1970, 1972) 11-time Pro Bowl selection (1962, 1964–1973) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1980)

: Iconic performance: In the 1972 Super Bowl vs. the Miami Dolphins, Lilly sacked QB Bob Griese for a 29-yard loss in the Cowboys’ dominant 24-3 victory.

A legendary defensive tackle who had a distinguished career with the Cowboys, Lilly spent his entire career in Dallas. The leader of the defensive line, Lilly was instrumental in helping the Cowboys achieve two NFC Championships and multiple playoff appearances. Ever-the-playmaker, he amassed 95.5 sacks, recovered 18 fumbles and scored 4 defensive TDs with Dallas. Nicknamed “Mr. Cowboy,” Lilly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, recognizing his impact and contributions to the game.

2. Roger Staubach, QB

Years as a Cowboy : 1969-1979

: 1969-1979 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl Champion (1972, 1978) Super Bowl 6 MVP Second-team All-Pro (1971) 6-time Pro Bowl selection NFL Man of the Year (1978) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1985)

: Iconic performance: Cowboys vs. 49ers, 1972 NFC Divisional Playoffs. Staubach went 12-20 for 174 yards and 2 TDs, leading Dallas to a victory after being down by 12 points with 2:00 remaining.

One of the most celebrated quarterbacks in NFL history, Staubach had a remarkable career with Dallas. He had an impressive 85-20-0 record with the Cowboys in the regular season, while finishing with a 13-7 mark in the postseason over his career. His ability to extend plays with his mobility made him one of the league’s earlier dual-threat quarterbacks. Staubach led the Cowboys to five NFC Championship Games and was a key player in the team’s success during the 1970s. Over his career with Dallas, he threw for 22,700 yards and 153 TDs.

1. Emmitt Smith, RB

Years as a Cowboy : 1990-2002

: 1990-2002 Championships & awards : 3-time Super Bowl Champion (1993-1994, 1996) Super Bowl MVP (1994) NFL Most Valuable Player (1993) NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1990) 4-time First-team All-Pro (1992–1995) Second-team All-Pro (1991) 8-time Pro Bowl (1990–1995, 1998, 1999) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2010)

: Iconic performance: Smith scampered for 237 yards and a TD on 30 carries in a 23-10 trouncing of the rival Philadelphia Eagles in November of 1993.

Smith isn’t just the Cowboys’ all-time leading rusher, he’s the top rusher in NFL history, which should earn him the No. 1 spot here, as well. His 18,355 yards on 4,409 carries made him the most productive RB of his era by far, as he also tops the NFL’s all-time list in rushing touchdowns, with 164. He led the NFL in rushing four times over his career, which is beyond remarkable, and he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in 11 different seasons, including a career-best 1,773 yards in 1995​.

What do you think, Cowboys fans? Did we get it right, or are we off base in spots? Let us know in the comments, and check out our bonus 11th pick.