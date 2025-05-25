Cowboys Teammates ‘Stunned’ By ‘Freakish Talents’ of New $4.2 Million QB: Report

To say there have been questions that have dogged new Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton III for years would be an understatement. According to a new report out of Cowboys training camp this week, however, Milton has taken at least a step toward answering his critics.

During his three years at Michigan, from 2018 to 2020, he was called “awful.” For that matter, Milton himself admitted that he “didn’t really work at being a good quarterback … and expected to just be handed the job.”

He transferred to Tennessee, where despite “seemingly limitless potential” he was “hampered by inaccuracies in throwing the ball downfield.”

An NFL scouting report ripped Milton for his “lack of reading defenses after the snap,” and “tendency to overthrow his receivers downfield.”

The New England Patriots saw something good in him, however, and drafted him last year in the sixth round even though they had already used their first round pick on North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and had veteran Jacoby Brissett under contract as well.

Milton Impresses in Patriots Debut

But Milton, at the age of 24, spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad — until Week 18, when he took all but three of the Patriots 64 snaps. Though his opposition consisted mainly of Buffalo Bills reserves, Milton was so impressive that he turned heads around the NFL, making himself a prime candidate to be traded.

Joe Milton is balling in his debut! 48-yard TD pass to Boutte!



That happened on April 3, when New England sent him to the Cowboys, along with a seventh-round draft pick, getting only a fifth-round selection in return.

Still, questions continued to trail Milton, this time about his character. Reports in the Boston media said that New England traded him because he was “not a good dude” who felt that he should be given the chance to compete with Maye for the starter’s job.

Milton had an opportunity this week to show his new organization that the criticisms that have followed him are unfounded — and according to reports, he delivered. While his performance at his first Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice was said to be inconsistent, Milton is said to have “stunned” his new Cowboys teammates with his extreme athletic abilities.

Milton’s Arm Strength May be Best in NFL

“Milton was a player who made the most of this opportunity, as the quarterback’s arm strength and throwing abilities have reportedly stunned his Dallas Cowboys teammates,” according to SI.com writer Christian Kirby. “Milton’s arm strength has always been a sight to behold, even since his days with the Tennessee Volunteers. Given the reports out of Dallas’ practice thus far, the quarterback’s throwing ability could put him in an excellent position to earn a starting job should Dak Prescott be unavailable.”

A report by the X (formerly Twitter) account NFL Rookie Watch said it was Milton’s “freakish talents” that impressed his teammates. Milton has been recorded on video multiple times tossing passes of 80 yards or more.

Joe Milton with a Pro Day throw that'll cause a GM to lose their job

According to NFL Rookie Watch, “one NFL scout reportedly believes Milton has the “most live” arm of any QB in the NFL and has the chance to flourish in the Cowboys QB room.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer not only endorsed Milton, but his comments made clear that Milton’s work ethic since his Michigan days has turned around completely.

“From the time he’s been here, the work ethic is incredible. He’s one of the first people in the building. He’s one of the last to leave. The way he’s attacked the playbook and picking it up has been incredible,” Schottenheimer said earlier this week, adding that veteran Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott has already taken a mentorship role with Milton.