Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Pitch Swaps Prescott for $230 Million QB

There were shocking reports out of Cleveland on Wednesday when Bruce Drennan suggested that the Cleveland Browns were looking to trade for Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade with Dak Prescott,” Drennan said.

That rumor was later said to be false by Jane Slater of NFL Network, but some have wondered if this could mean the Cowboys are looking to move him in the future.

“I run it all down when working this beat and the Dallas Cowboys are NOT working on trading Dak to the Browns. In fact, texts with two sources tell me “fake news” and “absolutely not” before this gets any sort of wheels,” Slater wrote.

What Would Trading Prescott Look Like?

If the Dallas Cowboys were to move on from Prescott, there are a few avenues they could pursue. For one, the Cowboys should decide whether they want to compete now or in the future.

If the plan is to compete in 2025 and beyond, keeping him on the roster or trading for a competent quarterback should be the plan.

If the Cowboys want to soft reset, the better idea might be to trade Prescott for draft capital and go from there.

One could also argue that if the Cowboys were to go that route and trade Prescott, they should be looking for a rookie who could come in and compete for the job in 2025.

Others, however, have suggested a few interesting proposals, which might not help Dallas too much.

Kyler Murray Swap

One of those proposals was from Marissa Myers of TWSN.

She proposed a trade that would send Kyler Murray to the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Cowboys were to go that route, there wouldn’t be much sense behind it. Murray has already signed a massive, long-term, $230.5 million deal through the 2027 season. He has a club option in 2028 worth $34 million.

“Dak Prescott is going to be working his way back from injury, and Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Factor in that Trey Lance hasn’t re-signed either, and quarterback depth is a glaring issue right now in Dallas.

“Yet another season has gone by in which the Cowboys have failed to make the Super Bowl. With a new head coach though, change is coming. It already started with the hire of Brian Schotenheimer as the new head coach. While Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator for Dallas last season and worked with Prescott, that doesn’t mean he has a future vision for him being the starter,” Myers wrote.

At this stage of both players’ careers, the Cowboys quarterback is the better player. Prescott isn’t perfect, but not many quarterbacks in the NFL are. He’s proven to be a competent option, and that’s better than nearly all other teams in the NFL.

However, if they want to find a potential replacement, a younger and cheaper option should be the plan. Murray would be a bit younger, but only by a few years. He also isn’t much cheaper given his contract.