Leading Candidate For Cowboys HC Job Drops Out Of Race After Taking NFC DC Role

Robert Saleh
Robert Saleh

The Dallas Cowboys‘ head coaching search feels like it is about to reach its crescendo, with Brian Schottenheimer “close” to signing a deal to become the team’s head coach, but Pete Carroll also seemingly in the mix to become the team’s new HC.

The talk on Eagles OC, Kellen Moore has seemingly died down ever since his head coaching odds collapsed on betting markets on Monday, but it is not clear that he is totally out of the picture.

One coach who is out of the picture, it would seem, is former New York Jets head coach, Robert Saleh.

This was originally reported by The Athletic who broke that the 49ers would be bringing back their former defensive coordinator prior to his move to New York in 2021.

Saleh has been one of four coaches interviewed for the position of head coach by the Cowboys, alongside Schottenheimer, Moore, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier – along with the late surge news on Carroll.

Saleh was never out of contention for the role, but given the buzz around other names – particularly those offensive-minded coaches, it never seemed really likely that Jerry Jones would decide upon the former Jet.

More to follow…

Comments

