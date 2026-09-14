Cowboys Get More Bad News With Malik Hooker Injury Update After Giants Loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have the start to the 2026 campaign that they were hoping for, as they suffered a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. There were some encouraging signs from the team throughout the game, but suffering defeat in a game you are expected to win against a division rival is never a good thing.

Exiting the game, the Cowboys also had some injury issues that they had to sort through. One of the more notable departures from this contest was safety Malik Hooker, who appeared to suffer an arm injury. On Monday, Dallas revealed the latest update on Hooker’s status, and it sounds like he is going to be forced to miss some time.

Malik Hooker Suffers Fractured Bone in Forearm

Hooker has spent the past three seasons operating as a starting safety for the Cowboys, and he reprised that role once again in Week 1. While all eyes were on first-round rookie Caleb Downs, Hooker is a stabilizing force at the back of the secondary who is capable of filling several different roles.

During his time on the field, Hooker racked up a tackle before he was forced out of the game, dealing a struggling Dallas defense a tough blow. After the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t sound too optimistic when discussing Hooker’s status, as the initial belief was that he may have fractured his forearm.

While Hooker did break a bone, the subsequent prognosis doesn’t appear to be as bad as initially expected. Hooker didn’t fracture his forearm, but he did fracture a bone in his forearm, which would usually hold a player out for six weeks. However, he is meeting with a hand specialist to see if that return timeline can be expedited.

Cowboys S Malik Hooker fractured a bone in his forearm and he’s consulting with a hand specialist to learn his recovery time, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “While some breaks can mean a player is out six weeks, the hope is based on the specific bone and break, it’s quicker than that.”

Getty Malik Hooker #28 of the Dallas Cowboys

Even if Hooker can find his way back onto the field in less than six weeks, it wouldn’t necessarily be surprising to see him land on injured reserve, just so he has the proper amount of time to get himself healthy. Losing a starter is never good, and as we saw against the Giants, the Cowboys have some work to do on the defensive side of the ball.

Now that Hooker is set to miss some time, Downs and Jalen Thompson will have to step up, with P.J. Locke, Markquese Bell, and Alijah Clark also factoring into the mix. After losing to New York, Dallas will be extra hungry for its first win of the season in Week 2, as it will square off against another division rival, the Washington Commanders, at 4:25 p.m. on Sep. 20.