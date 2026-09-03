Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Linked to AFC West Team After Recent Release

The Dallas Cowboys have largely set their roster for the 2026 campaign. Minor moves are still being made by the team, but for the most part, their 53-man roster is set. Due to the amount of talent this team has, there was a lot of competition that took place throughout training camp, which led to some difficult roster decisions.

One guy who did not wind up making the team was veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as Dallas simply didn’t have enough space for him on its roster. The Cowboys could have tried to keep Valdes-Scantling as a practice squad player, but it seems like that won’t be happening. Teams across the league are showing interest in him, though, with the Las Vegas Raiders working him out on Thursday.

Raiders Work Out Marquez Valdes-Scantling After Cowboys Release

A fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Valdes-Scantling has made a living for himself as a reliable secondary target in the passing game. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Valdes-Scantling is a speed demon who can make plays deep down the field, as his presence alone helps open up the short and intermediate levels of his team’s passing attack.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling has bounced around the league in recent years. He won a pair of titles with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023, but since then, he’s suited up for four different teams during the regular season. In 2025, he spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, catching 14 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in 10 games of action.

The Cowboys signed Valdes-Scantling to a one-year contract in free agency over the offseason, but as training camp unfolded, it was clear he was a long shot to stick around in their crowded wide receiver room. Teams have shown interest in Valdes-Scantling since his release, as he was among a handful of players the Raiders hosted for workouts on Thursday.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Could Quickly Find a New Home With the Raiders

Getty The Raiders hosted Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a workout after the Cowboys decided to release him

No moves have been made in the wake of the Raiders’ busy day of workouts, but they certainly could use offensive playmakers, and Valdes-Scantling is a veteran option who could help open up their passing attack. While he would likely be signed to their practice squad if they decide to bring him to town, Valdes-Scantling is not a bad depth option to have waiting in the wings if you need help at the wide receiver position.

With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the way, it was always going to be tough for Valdes-Scantling to carve out a role for himself in the Cowboys’ offense. He could, however, be a shrewd signing for a wide receiver-needy team like the Raiders, so it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him to a contract after hosting him in town for a workout.