Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Blasted by Browns TE After Recent Comments

Micah Parsons has always spoken his mind, but now the Dallas Cowboys star is being called out by a Cleveland Browns tight end. David Njoku took offense to Parsons’ recent comments on Cleveland, and spoke his mind in return.

According to The Matt Fontana Show’s Ryan Tyler, Parsons took a casual shot at the Browns during a promotional event for Madden 24 in early February. While Njoku responded at that moment, his latest comments on May 8 show that Parsons’ words are still on his mind.

“I feel like Cleveland raised me from a boy to a man,” Njoku said, according to WEWS reporter Camryn Justice. “Becoming a man in this city, it means more than what most may think. So with Parsons and the other idiot – just talking down on Cleveland is just something I won’t accept, no matter what. No matter what happens, I will never accept it. So just, with that being said, respect the city, bro. It’s very simple.”

While he doesn’t outright insult Parsons, coupling him in with “the other idiot” makes his feelings clear. Considering Dallas will play the Browns in Cleveland in 2024, there is now a bit more spice to the matchup.

Parsons Entering Year 4

While Parsons likes to talk, it’s hard to say he doesn’t back it up on the field. The former Penn State star has been a revelation since arriving in Dallas, with his production ticking up year-by-year.

Through three seasons, the 24-year-old has a whopping 40.5 sacks in 50 regular season appearances according to Pro Football Reference. He’s also forced 7 fumbles and has 51 total tackles for loss.

However, Parsons’ success is representative of the Cowboys’ primary issue: they struggle in the playoffs. Parsons has just one sack in four playoff appearances, and Dallas is 1-3 in postseason games since the linebacker has arrived.

Still, what Parsons brings to the Cowboys is massive. The two-time All-Pro has generated consistent pressure on opposing QBs and he also has the ability to help out in other ways as a linebacker.

Going into his fourth season, a contract extension looms large for Parsons. He will likely become the highest-paid defender in the NFL when he gets that contract, it’s just a matter of when he gets paid.

New Cowboys LB Speaks on Move

While Dallas has been relatively quiet in free agency this offseason, they did pick up linebacker Eric Kendricks. The former All-Pro is now 32 years old, but came to Dallas over the San Francisco 49ers to play as much as he can.

According to the Athletic’s Jon Machota, Kendricks is looking forward to leading as a middle linebacker.

“I think I would’ve taken more of a reserve role [in San Francisco],” Kendricks said. “Whereas I feel I have a lot left to give and I wanted to be here and be middle linebacker. I wanted to share my experience with the team, share my leadership abilities and command that huddle.”

Kendricks coming in may allow players like Parsons to focus more on getting after the passer. However, the Cowboys will need to see Kendricks in that MLB role before shifting the dynamic.