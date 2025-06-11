Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Puts Jerry Jones on Hot Seat After Chat

Micah Parsons shared a lengthy sideline conversation with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during Tuesday’s minicamp practice, but the two steered clear of contract discussions.

Parsons and the Cowboys have engaged in contract negotiations, with the four-time Pro Bowler expected to set a new benchmark for pass-rushers. The current standard belongs to Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, who inked a four-year, $160 million extension earlier this offseason.

Parsons was present for the first day of mandatory minicamp but did not participate in drills, instead spending most of the session observing from the sidelines. One notable moment was a 30-minute conversation with Jones. Parsons said the two didn’t discuss business but caught up on what they’ve been doing.

“We were talking about how my offseason has been, the training I’ve been putting in,” Parsons said. “He was telling me I look pretty good, so I got excited about that. Asking me about the trip I just went on. It was a pretty good conversation. Then obviously just stepping up and being a leader and how much he appreciates it. And that means a lot to me.”

Bad camera work on my end but Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons held a nearly 25 minute chat today during practice. pic.twitter.com/qwFTTgf9Am — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) June 10, 2025

Parsons did share that he’s confident a deal gets done before training camp in August.

“I’m pretty hopeful,” Parsons said. “I understand that it’s up to (Jones). He gives the green light on everything. Hopefully, something will be done by next month.”

Micah Parsons Building Strong Bond With Brian Schottenheimer

Parsons skipped voluntary OTAs but made it a priority to report for mandatory minicamp, despite ongoing contract negotiations. He pointed to his relationship with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his desire to be a leader in the locker room as key reasons for his presence.

“[It’s] for me and my relationship with our new head coach to understand where he’s coming from and help him in any way I can to go on this run,” he said at the start of the offseason program. “Schotty’s showed up to my event, and Schotty’s been around to try and build relationships. So I feel like we’re at the point where if he asks her for me to come in for the leadership aspect, and to be around the guys, and show face, that’s something I wanna do for my coach.

“I mean, for me, it’s not really like walking the walk. It’s just me. Like I always said, I’ve wanted to be a Cowboy and being here,I feel like it’s really just being me. I’ve been as real as possible since I’ve been here.”

So what about training camp?

“We’ll see,” Parsons said. “It’s time to tell.”

Micah Parsons Weighs in on Holdouts Around NFL

Parsons is not the only pass-rusher seeking a new deal. Steelers star T.J. Watt and Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson were absent from their minicamps.

Parsons believes his situation is different, as he’s in the final year of his rookie deal. Both Hendrickson and Watt are 30 years old.

“Those guys [are veterans] in their program,” Parsons said. “I think guys like that, they already can put their selves at the top. They’re great leaders for their program. I think for me, I’m still trying to grow. I’m still into my second deal. Those guys are going into their third deals, so everyone’s situation is different.”

Minicamp continues through Thursday for the Cowboys.