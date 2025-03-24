Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Trade Pitch Lands 5-Picks

Hi, Subscriber

The Dallas Cowboys would be wise to keep Micah Parsons in town. However, a massive price tag will come along with that, making it a difficult decision for the Cowboys over the next few months.

If the Cowboys plan to trade the All-Pro pass rusher, doing so before the draft should be the plan. 

Nearly any team with a top pick should be interested in trading for Parsons, despite having to pay him when the time comes.

Among the teams that could be interested in doing so include the New England Patriots, who K.D. Drummond of USA Today proposed a deal for them to land Parsons.

His trade would involve five picks being sent to the Cowboys, making this one of the biggest trades in the NFL in recent memory. 

“For this exercise, that team is the New England Patriots, who were willing to meet the Cowboys’ demands on draft night, as soon as Dallas saw their target on the board at the No. 4 slot. 

“Dallas sends Micah Parsons to the Patriots for 1.4, 2.38, 5.144, 2026 first rounder, 2027 third rounder. The Patriots give Parsons a five-year $205 million contract with $90 million fully guaranteed,” Drummond wrote.

How Much Will Parsons Land?

Re-signing Parsons will always be the safe bet, regardless of the eventual price tag.

Sure, the Dallas Cowboys could be enticed with five picks, and if they took that deal, most wouldn’t be too upset, but the chances of finding a player as valuable as Parsons are slim to none. 

Even if the Cowboys drafted Abdul Carter, which Drummond had them doing, there’s no guarantee he’ll ever be as talented as the Cowboys star.

Parsons has the ability to change the game, and while Carter looks to have that same attribute, he hasn’t proven it in the NFL. 

Regarding his potential price tag, however, Dallas could be looking at the most expensive contract in NFL history for a non-quarterback. 

“This projected extension, five new years for $205 million, makes Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history and the first to surpass $200 million cumulative earnings in one deal. It is on top of the $24.007 million he is due on this year’s fifth-year option. The $41 million of new money, per-year average trumps what Myles Garrett received in his four-year extension signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason,” Drummond wrote.

Are the Cowboys Working on an Extension?

There have been rumors that the Dallas Cowboys and Parsons are working out an extension. 

However, according to a recent report, the two sides haven’t had meaningful talks yet. 

“I have no reason to believe it won’t be done or can’t be done soon just telling you I now have 3 sources telling me deal isn’t done and 2 telling me they wouldn’t characterize the talks as meaningful enough right now to put pen to paper. Reading between the lines? Communication has begun but they aren’t there yet,” Jane Slater of NFL Network wrote.

The Cowboys don’t have to extend Parsons right now, but the longer they wait, the better their chance of losing him when the time comes.

Not only that, but his price tag will only go up for the Cowboys.

