Ex-Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Makes Final Call on Future

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will not be coaching in the NFL next season, opting to wait for the next coaching cycle.

McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways shortly after the season. In a somewhat unique situation, McCarthy’s contract expired and the sides decided to go in different directions after some conversation.

“Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.

“Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.”

Mike McCarthy Focused on 2026 Coaching Cycle

McCarthy was a top candidate for multiple head coaching positions, including openings with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. The Bears ultimately chose Detroit Lions assistant Ben Johnson, while the Saints are still conducting their search. However, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, McCarthy has withdrawn his name from consideration.

“Former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has decided to focus on the 2026 hiring cycle and will not coach in the NFL this season,” Pelissero wrote on X on Tuesday night.

“McCarthy, who has made the playoffs 12 times in 18 seasons, is expected to be a strong candidate a year from now.”

McCarthy spent five seasons as the Cowboys’ head coach, guiding the team to three straight 12-win seasons. However, his tenure in Dallas was marred by postseason struggles, with just one playoff victory to show for it. The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, during which quarterback Dak Prescott missed significant time due to injury.

Cowboys Took ‘Risk’ With Brian Schottenheimer Hire

The Cowboys got a late start on their coaching search and ultimately decided to hire in-house, giving the job to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. It wasn’t an inspiring hire but Jones stated that the hire was a “risk” he was willing to take.

“I get my proverbial (expletive) kicked over needing people in my comfort zone,” Jones said. “Without this thing being about me in any way, if you don’t think I can’t operate out of my comfort zone, you’re so wrong it’s unbelievable.

“This is as big a risk as you can take. As big a risk as you can take. No head coaching experience.”

Schottenheimer has no head coaching experience but has been an assistant at the college and NFL level for decades. Jones sees a lot of upside.

“How often do you have a chance to take advantage of all of that at 50 years old, which is a puppy,” Jones said. “Yet he’s had 25 years being around the kind of things he’s going to have to draw on to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. I like his baggage. I like that experience.”