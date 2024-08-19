Cowboys Urged to Trade for 4,000-Yard Veteran Back Ahead of Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys could strengthen their backfield by trading for veteran running back Miles Sanders from the Carolina Panthers, providing much-needed depth and experience.

Sanders is coming off a disappointing first year with the Panthers. He inked a four-year, $25.4 million contract with $13 million guaranteed in 2023. Sanders had a Pro Bowl season in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles but struggled to get anything going in Carolina. He finished his debut season with 432 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

Additionally, Sanders played just 38% of the offensive snaps and is now behind Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart.

The Cowboys running back committee includes Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman. Dallas has identified Sanders and Dalvin Cook as two external options on their “short list” to boost the team’s offensive firepower if additional strength is needed, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the team swinging a trade for Sanders is the better option, and it could impact the NFC East race.

“Sanders should have more tread on the tires. He’s two years younger and has a legitimate reason for struggling in Carolina behind their offensive line,” Ballentine said on Sunday, August 18. “He could likely be had for cheap in a trade or signed when the Panthers cut their roster down to 53.”

Sanders has 4,140 yards and 21 touchdowns for his career and can also contribute as a receiver.

Cowboys Confident in Ezekiel Elliott After Reunion

After a year apart, the Cowboys decide to reunite with Elliott this offseason. It was partly by necessity, with Tony Pollard bolting for the Tennesee Titans.

Elliott spent last season with the New England Patriots. He registered career lows in carries (184), rushing yards (642), rushing touchdowns (3), yards per carry (3.5), yards from scrimmage (955), and total touchdowns (5).

Elliott is no longer the perennial rushing title contender he was during his first stint in Dallas. But the Cowboys are confident he can be a key part of the offense.

“Not all running backs have that much football brainpower,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told Yahoo Sports. “[Elliott] sees the game like a quarterback. He sees the big picture, which is really cool.

“The tough yards, the grind-it-out yards, the four-minute [offense]? Don’t sleep on him. He still has plenty left in his tank.”

Elliott said he returned to the Cowboys to wrap up some “unfinished business.” In other words, a Super Bowl run with the team that drafted him.

“I think we all know what I’m looking to accomplish before it’s all said-and-done, so there’s no reason to say it,” Elliott said on August 6. “We’re gonna take this thing day by day, and focus on getting better — one practice at a time.”

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn Shines in Preseason Action

A potential wild card for the Cowboys’ backfield is Deuce Vaughn. The 2023 sixth-round pick rushed for just 40 yards last season. He added seven catches for 40 yards.

Vaughn, who stands at 5-foot-6, is coming off a strong preseason performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 18. He managed 34 yards on just 5 carries — a 6.8 per carry average. Vaughn also showed off some impressive power in his limited work.

“I wanted to be more powerful to put the offense in better situations on second and third down,” Vaughn said. “It’s one of those things I wanted to work on in the offseason, so to be able to come out here and put this down as a foundation is huge.”

The Cowboys open the regular season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.