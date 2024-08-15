Cowboys Land Former $45 Million Starter Amid Roster Moves: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former New York Jets starting pass rusher Carl Lawson. Dallas has been searching for answers at the position after losing Sam Williams to a season-ending ACL injury.

Dallas also signed veteran offensive linemen Cohl Cabral and released defensive end Shaka Toney. The Cowboys traded for former New York Giants defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

It has been a busy 24 hours at The Star.

“The Cowboys are signing veteran DE Carl Lawson, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed in an August 15, 2024, message on X. “More reinforcements for Dallas, which also traded for DT Jordan Phillips. Lawson has 27 career sacks.”

Lawson was among four veteran pass rushers who Dallas hosted for an August 1, workout. The veteran was previously on a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets.

After starting all 17 games in 2022, Lawson played in just six games last season notching 5 tackles. Lawson posted 7 sacks, 33 tackles, 24 quarterback hits and 9 tackles for loss in 2022.

Carl Lawson Had a Down Season in 2023 After Starting All 17 Games for the Jets in 2022

Carl Lawson is back in the #NFL w/ the #Cowboys. There have been a lot of flirtations on both sides, but the deal finally gets done. A reminder that a healthy Carl Lawson is a very dangerous man:pic.twitter.com/5n5gV1AMoU https://t.co/wXc2WY50Ms — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 15, 2024

Lawson missed a good portion of training camp, and it will be interesting to see how quickly the veteran can get caught up on the Dallas defense. Prior to joining the Jets, Lawson spent his first four years as a key part of the Cincinnati Bengals rotation.

Before the move, The Athletic’s Jon Machota projected the following defensive linemen would make the final 53-man roster: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Marshawn Kneeland, Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, Justin Rogers, Carl Davis, Chauncey Golston and Viliami Fehoko.

The insider predicted the Cowboys may make an additional move at the position, and Dallas made two by adding both Phillips and Davis. Additionally, Lawson’s presence likely means one of these players will not make the final roster.

“We’re going a little light here to keep an extra defensive back,” Machota wrote in an August 7, 2024, story titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: How things look entering first preseason game.” “The Sam Williams injury obviously changes things. That might mean a spot for Durrell Johnson, Tyrus Wheat, Shaka Toney or Al-Quadin Muhammad.

“It also could mean that Dallas adds a veteran defensive end after teams trim to 53. A trade for a defensive end or defensive tackle should both be on the table. This group on paper certainly isn’t as strong as it was last year, and Parsons is going to play more off-the-ball linebacker.”

New Cowboys Pass Rusher Carl Lawson Needed a Fresh Start

Not only do the Cowboys need pass rush help, but it sounds like Lawson could benefit from a fresh start. Injuries derailed Lawson’s 2023 season and the veteran fell out of the team’s rotation, even when healthy.

“The 2023 campaign was a washout. Lawson missed most of the preseason due to a back injury and lost his starting job to second-year defensive end Jermaine Johnson,” ESPN’s Todd Archer detailed in an August 15, article titled, “Cowboys signing former Jets DE Carl Lawson, source confirms.” “By the time he was healthy enough to play, Lawson had been removed from the defensive line rotation, reducing him to spot duty and causing frustration.

“He was a healthy scratch for 11 games and declined media requests late in the season. ‘I’m a football player, not a cheerleader,’ he said at midseason.”