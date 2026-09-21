Cowboys Dealt Concerning News Despite Blowout Win vs. Commanders

The injuries are starting to add up for the Dallas Cowboys, but at least the franchise can address the concerns with a win under their belt. Multiple Cowboys players exited with injuries during the team’s 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

One injury worth monitoring is safety P.J. Locke who was spotted in a walking boot after the Week 2 win, per Jon Machota. Locke has played in both Cowboys games this season, including one start.

Safety continues to be a position of concern with Locke and Malik Hooker now both dealing with injuries. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris outlined the scene of Locke’s injury during the Commanders-Cowboys game.

“P.J. Locke is being helped to the sideline without walking under his own power,” Harris detailed in a September 21, message on X.

“Straight to the tent. Not good for safety depth that is already being challenged today.”

In addition to Locke, cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) and linebacker Jaishawn Barham (stinger) also exited the game with injuries.

Let’s dive into the latest Cowboys news ahead of NFL Week 3.

Cowboys Safety P.J. Locke Spotted in a Walking Boot After Win vs. Commanders

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been a fan of Locke’s play. It remains to be seen if Locke will be forced to miss time, but the walking boot is not a good sign.

“We love P.J. Locke,” Schottenheimer said after the Cowboys’ season-opening loss, per YardBarker.

“I think Caleb (Downs) played really, really well… Caleb’s a guy that can move around, but we like him down near the line of scrimmage.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Dealing With Multiple Injuries Ahead of Ravens Game

The Cowboys will quickly turn their attention to the Baltimore Ravens under unique circumstances. In the coming days, the Cowboys will fly to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to face the Ravens in a rare international matchup.

“We did get beat up a little bit, so we’ll figure that stuff out in the morning,” Schottenheimer said of the team’s injuries following the Week 2 win, per DallasCowboys.com.

“But yeah, it’s a unique week, but one that we’re looking forward to. We’ll take any test people want to throw at us.”

The Cowboys Prepare for Brazil Game vs. Ravens Amid Concerns About the Field Conditions

Dallas will take on Baltimore in Rio’s iconic Maracana Stadium. There have been some concerns about the field conditions in Rio, but Schottenheimer indicated that the NFL expects the stadium will be fine for the Week 3 matchup.

“We talked a little bit today with the operations people, Todd Williams, his team have been in direct contact with the league,” Schottenheimer noted when asked about the field conditions, per Sports Illustrated.

“The league seems to feel like everything’s going to be fine, and in reality, you know, we were focused on this, but I have no concerns.”

With the Cowboys already dealing with multiple injuries, it is not exactly the type of concerns a team wants to see heading into an international game. It will be worth watching to see if Dallas is a bit more cautious than normal regarding who will play against Baltimore.