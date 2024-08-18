5-Time Pro Bowl Starter Bolts Cowboys for Vikings in Last-Minute Move

As expected, the Stephon Gilmore era with the Dallas Cowboys is ending after just one season. Gilmore remained on the free agent market before agreeing to a new one-year deal that can be worth up to $10 million with the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The news comes just three weeks before the Vikings play their season opener on September 8, 2024, versus the New York Giants. Gilmore has missed the majority of training camp, but his strong resume as a five-time Pro Bowler speaks for itself.

“The Vikings are making a major free agent acquisition at a time when they rarely happen: Former Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing in Minnesota on a 1-year, $10M deal, source says,” Rapoport detailed in an August 18, 2024, message on X. The ex-Cowboys and Patriots CB is back with DC Brian Flores.”

Gilmore started all 17 games for Dallas in 2023 and was particularly needed with Trevon Diggs missing the entire season. The veteran posted 68 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble for Dallas in 2023.

The Cowboys acquired Gilmore by sending a fifth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in a March 2023 trade. Gilmore was previously on a two-year, $20 million contract before hitting free agency in 2024.

The Cowboys Were Not Willing to Meet Stephon Gilmore’s Asking Price

While the door for a potential return to the Cowboys was technically open until Gilmore signed elsewhere, it appeared Dallas already moved on. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reported that the Cowboys were unwilling to meet Gilmore’s asking price.

“Gilmore got paid,” Hill noted in an August 18 message on X. “Good for him. Cowboys were never bringing him back at that price. Get your money man.”

Ex-Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore Prior to Signing With the Vikings: ‘There Are 64 Starting Corners That Are Better Than Me?’

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that $7 million of Gilmore’s deal with the Vikings is guaranteed. Gilmore can earn an additional $3 million through incentives. Back in July, Gilmore was candid about his surprising availability as free agency screeched to a halt. Gilmore remained a free agent for more than five months.

“There are still some good corners and safeties out there like Justin Simmons and myself that are still not signed. Honestly, I’m still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp; but you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me?” Gilmore pondered in a July 16 interview with NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“I don’t think that. If teams want to win, I think they should sign the best players. I know I’m still a starter in this league. I started games last year, but the season doesn’t start until September, we got a while.”

The Dallas Cowboys Are Poised to Have Strong Depth at Cornerback, Even Without Stephon Gilmore

Even without Gilmore, Dallas has their own decisions to make at cornerback. The Athletic’s Jon Machota projected the following five corners will make the final 53-man roster: Diggs, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Caelen Carson and Eric Scott.

“The top four corners appear to give the Cowboys some excellent depth at the position,” Machota wrote in an August 7, story titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: How things look entering first preseason game.” “Bland, Lewis and Carson have all had a strong start to camp.”