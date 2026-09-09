Jerry Jones Summarizes Cowboys Trade Talks With 3 Words Before Season Opener

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may have been choosing his words carefully during his radio appearance Tuesday morning. The last thing he probably wanted to do was appear to make a promise and then later fail to deliver.

But ever the showman, Jones also didn’t want to shoot down the idea the Cowboys were shopping around the trade market.

So, Jones summed where the Cowboys stand on potentially making a big trade early in the 2026 NFL season with three words.

“The best way for me to answer that is not timing wise, right no something this morning or this week, but if you look at it generally speaking we’re in play,” said Jones.

Cowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish highlighted “we’re in play” as the biggest takeaway point from Jones’ answer.

“That’s the best way to describe it.”

The Cowboys just made a trade before the NFL roster deadline on August 30. Dallas acquired former first-round pick Broderick Jones from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But on Tuesday, Jones said the Cowboys are “in play” for a defensive upgrade.

Cowboys Closing In on Defensive Upgrade?

Getty Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday the team is in play to make a potential trade.

It’s difficult to say for sure when a deal might occur for Dallas. To suggest the Cowboys are closing in on making a move on the trade market for a defender doesn’t appear to be accurate.

Jones not only didn’t address the potentially timing of a possible trade, he flat out said he couldn’t answer when it could happen.

But should a move happen, Jones implied it will come on defense.

“You could look for it to be defensively,” Jones said. “You could more than likely see depth on defense. Defense would be the place.”

The Cowboys recently restructuring the contracts for Kenny Clark, DaRon Bland and Jake Ferguson confirm the team is probably trying to make a move. Clearing cap space with those restructures will enable the Cowboys to take on another cap hit with a significant player, perhaps even a starter.

Defense has been a focal point for the Cowboys throughout the offseason. It should remain so until the unit proves it will be better this fall than last year.

The Cowboys finished the 2025 campaign ranked 30th in yards allowed and last in points yielded.