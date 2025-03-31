Cowboys Trade Pitch Moves Parsons for Top-3 Pick & More

Will the Dallas Cowboys trade or extend Micah Parsons? That seems to be the biggest dilemma around the NFL at the current moment. If the Cowboys were to move on from the star, doing so before the draft, so they could replace him, should be the plan.

Any trade the Cowboys make involving Parsons has to require them to get a massive haul in return. He’s one of the top players in the NFL, and despite whatever team trading for him having to sign him to a long-term extension, there’s a price in draft capital that comes with trading for a player of his caliber.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN proposed a deal to send him to the Atlanta Falcons, but it’s a three-team trade involving the Cleveland Browns.

Cowboys would get: No. 2 (from Browns), No. 15, 2026 third-round pick (from Falcons)

Browns would get: No. 12, No. 149, 2026 fourth-round pick (from Cowboys), 2026 first-round pick (from Falcons)

Falcons would get: Parsons

“Well, this one won’t raise any eyebrows. The Cowboys find themselves in an impossible situation with their roster construction. Last offseason, they waited until the end of the summer to hand out massive extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

“That essentially kicked the can down the road on extending Parsons, whose value has only increased. The top of the edge rusher market has jumped north of $40 million per season, and Parsons only has more leverage to further boost that figure as he nears free agency in 2026,” Barnwell wrote.

How Could Dallas Replace Parsons?

If the Cleveland Browns were to move on from the second overall pick in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, it could help Jerry Jones find his next Parsons.

Some have suggested that Penn State star Abdul Carter is a generational edge rusher, and while he has to prove to be the same dominant player that Parsons already is in the NFL, he’d be the obvious pick if a trade like this were to happen.

“There could be a chance for them to acquire the next Parsons on a rookie deal. It’s incredibly unrealistic to project Abdul Carter to turn into Parsons, but the former off-ball linebacker’s production exploded after being shifted to pass rusher.

“There’s a way to make this all work. The Browns have the No. 2 pick, but they can’t afford Parsons after extending Myles Garrett’s contract. Slotting in Carter across from Garrett wouldn’t be a difficult choice, but the Browns badly need help at other positions and could add to their league-high draft capital,” Barnwell wrote.

Will Parsons Be Traded?

Despite some of the uncertainties around Parsons and his future with the Dallas Cowboys, there seems to be some momentum growing for a potential extension.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Steven Jones spoke to reporters about Parsons’ future with the team, adding that they feel good about a potential extension.

“We have a great working relationship with Micah,” Jones said, according to The Athletic. “Think the world of him. We’ve had good visits with him. Feel good about where we’re headed.”

There’s plenty that has to play out over the next few days to weeks, but the Cowboys have to make a decision before the NFL draft.