Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Trade Pitch Moves Parsons for Top-3 Pick & More

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons, Cleveland Browns
Getty
Micah Parsons celebrating

Will the Dallas Cowboys trade or extend Micah Parsons? That seems to be the biggest dilemma around the NFL at the current moment. If the Cowboys were to move on from the star, doing so before the draft, so they could replace him, should be the plan.

Any trade the Cowboys make involving Parsons has to require them to get a massive haul in return. He’s one of the top players in the NFL, and despite whatever team trading for him having to sign him to a long-term extension, there’s a price in draft capital that comes with trading for a player of his caliber.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN proposed a deal to send him to the Atlanta Falcons, but it’s a three-team trade involving the Cleveland Browns

Cowboys would get: No. 2 (from Browns), No. 15, 2026 third-round pick (from Falcons)

Browns would get: No. 12, No. 149, 2026 fourth-round pick (from Cowboys), 2026 first-round pick (from Falcons)

Falcons would get: Parsons

“Well, this one won’t raise any eyebrows. The Cowboys find themselves in an impossible situation with their roster construction. Last offseason, they waited until the end of the summer to hand out massive extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. 

“That essentially kicked the can down the road on extending Parsons, whose value has only increased. The top of the edge rusher market has jumped north of $40 million per season, and Parsons only has more leverage to further boost that figure as he nears free agency in 2026,” Barnwell wrote.

How Could Dallas Replace Parsons?

If the Cleveland Browns were to move on from the second overall pick in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, it could help Jerry Jones find his next Parsons.

Some have suggested that Penn State star Abdul Carter is a generational edge rusher, and while he has to prove to be the same dominant player that Parsons already is in the NFL, he’d be the obvious pick if a trade like this were to happen. 

“There could be a chance for them to acquire the next Parsons on a rookie deal. It’s incredibly unrealistic to project Abdul Carter to turn into Parsons, but the former off-ball linebacker’s production exploded after being shifted to pass rusher.

“There’s a way to make this all work. The Browns have the No. 2 pick, but they can’t afford Parsons after extending Myles Garrett’s contract. Slotting in Carter across from Garrett wouldn’t be a difficult choice, but the Browns badly need help at other positions and could add to their league-high draft capital,” Barnwell wrote.

Will Parsons Be Traded?

Despite some of the uncertainties around Parsons and his future with the Dallas Cowboys, there seems to be some momentum growing for a potential extension. 

Cowboys Executive Vice President Steven Jones spoke to reporters about Parsons’ future with the team, adding that they feel good about a potential extension.

“We have a great working relationship with Micah,” Jones said, according to The Athletic. “Think the world of him. We’ve had good visits with him. Feel good about where we’re headed.”

There’s plenty that has to play out over the next few days to weeks, but the Cowboys have to make a decision before the NFL draft.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Kenneth Murray's headshot K. Murray
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Miles Sanders's headshot M. Sanders
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Dakoda Shepley's headshot D. Shepley
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
Payton Turner's headshot P. Turner
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Cowboys Trade Pitch Moves Parsons for Top-3 Pick & More

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x