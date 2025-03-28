Giants Meet ‘Privately’ With Prospect Who Has ‘Elite’ Traits: Report

The New York Giants appear to be taking a close look as Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Penn State DE/LB Abdul Carter will meet with the Giants privately in State College today, after the Nittany Lions’ Pro Day workout,” Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer reported on the morning of March 28. “Carter isn’t working out, as he continues to rehab his shoulder.”

Breer also confirmed that “Carter had dinner with the [Cleveland] Browns brass last night,” which was also reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The insider added that “NY is [Carter’s] only meeting today.”

Carter is expected to be a top three or four selection in this year’s draft, and he could go as high as No. 1 overall.

In a follow-up post, Breer reiterated as much, relaying the following:

“Abdul Carter has [top] 30 visits set up in the coming weeks with the Giants and [New England] Patriots, per sources. He’s already made the trips to do 30 visits with the [Tennessee] Titans and Browns. Confident he’ll go Top 4, I’m told those are the ONLY four teams that the Penn State star plans to visit.”

If quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — or some combination of one QB and WR/CB Travis Hunter — come off the board ahead of Carter, the Giants would be set up nicely to land him at No. 3 overall.

Big Blue is pretty well-stocked at edge rusher with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chauncey Golston and Victor Dimukeje, but there’s a scenario where they could select Carter and then trade Thibodeaux for more draft capital.

Potential Giants Draft Target Abdul Carter Is Still Placed No. 1 on Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 50 Ranking

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah produces a top 50 ranking of the incoming class of rookies every offseason, and he updates that list as winter turns to spring. In his most recent 2025 update on March 6, Carter was still ranked No. 1 — a spot he’s been since Jeremiah’s first 2025 edition in January.

“Carter is an electric edge rusher,” Jeremiah scouted in his ranking. “He has average height and bulk, but he has an ELITE burst and his ability to flatten at the top of his rush is special.”

“[Carter] gets a lot of early wins because of that speed, and he also has a nifty swipe/rip move,” the draft expert went on. “If tackles overset, he senses it early and crosses their face for immediate pressures/sacks. He also has a natural ability to retrace underneath when quarterbacks climb the pocket to avoid him. He can press out and control tight ends at the point of attack [and] he’s a blur when chasing plays down on the back side.”

Jeremiah added that “Carter is dealing with a foot injury, but he’s expected to work out at his pro day and teams don’t seem to be overly concerned about the issue at this time.” It’s important to note that this has since changed, and Carter will no longer work out at his pro day due to a 2024 shoulder injury.

Jeremiah concludes that “overall, Carter can take over and completely wreck an offensive game plan. He demands attention on every snap and that is going to free up everyone else around him.”

Carter has been compared to fellow Penn State alum Micah Parsons — a player the Giants and their fans know all too well.

Abdul Carter’s Top 30 Visit — & Physical — Will Be Crucial in Giants’ Evaluation

Considering Carter’s foot and shoulder ailments, his top 30 visits will be key as each franchise will likely have their respective medical staff take a look.

Physicals are common at top 30 visits, especially with players recovering from prior injuries. For Carter, his health could be the deciding factor on if he goes No. 1 overall, or No. 4.

It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out for the elite pass-rushing talent, and with Ward expected to go No. 1 overall, the Giants’ chances at Carter could come down to the Browns — or whomever ends up picking second.