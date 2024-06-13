Cowboys Could Sign Ex-Steelers Starter as Late Free Agency Move

The Dallas Cowboys have just about all the pieces in place for the 2024 season, but a former Pittsburgh Steelers starter could finish the puzzle. The team’s offensive line is a strength and has been for quite some time, but center Mason Cole could take things up another level.

Cole is still without a team after spending the past two seasons with the Steelers. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Cowboys would be an ideal landing spot.

“The Steelers don’t seem interested in Cole despite probably starting a rookie at center. However, a team like the Cowboys, who could be starting rookie Cooper Beebe at center, or the Denver Broncos, who have an interesting position battle at the pivot, could use Cole as an insurance policy,” Ballentine wrote on June 13.

Cole has a deep well of experience from his 73 starts in the league. He has hopped around from the Arizona Cardinals to the Minnesota Vikings to Pittsburgh. But now, he needs another home going into 2024.

While the Cowboys do seem excited about rookie Cooper Beebe, it’s smart to offer some cover for the rookie.

Dallas Expecting A Lot Out of Cooper Beebe

Beebe is part of the Cowboys’ two-man approach to reinforcing the offensive line. Along with Oklahoma prospect and first-round pick Tyler Guyton, Beebe is set to be a . Beebe was taken as the 73rd overall pick, and Dallas seems to be preparing him to start this fall.

The reason why he’s set to play center is that the Cowboys boast two of the NFL’s best guards in Tyler Smith and Zack Martin. But while shifting to center and starting will be a challenge, Dallas HC Mike McCarthy is excited for Beebe.

“He will definitely be a part of the center competition. Obviously, he has played mostly at guard, but he has played them all. That was part of the evaluation,” McCarthy said. “He is someone we are very, very excited about. His position flex, as you look at today’s game with the 17 games and you look at our history, you can’t have enough players – let alone linemen – that can play two positions. Yes, he will definitely have an opportunity to compete at center.”

As thing stand, Beebe’s main competition is second-year C Brock Hoffman.

Cowboys Legend Could Retire After 2024

There’s no question that Zack Martin is the veteran leader of the offensive line. But 2024 could be his last season in that role. Martin is entering his 11th season in the league and with Dallas, and has been named a first-team All-Pro in each of the past three seasons.

But approaching the 2024 season, Martin is admitting that retirement is entering his mind.

“I think I’d be lying if I said it has not entered my mind, right?” Martin said, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I think that’s been a big thing for me this year, just try to tell myself, ‘Hey, go out, do your thing and let anything else take care of itself after the season.’ Don’t know when I’ll be done, but it’s definitely getting closer to the end. I think it’s just a good reminder for myself to stay in the present and take advantage of this year.”