Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Receives ‘Long Overdue’ Recognition Among NFL Elite

There’s a reason Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t get a lot of love in ESPN’s annual preseason position rankings as voted on by league executives, coaches, and scouts.

It’s mainly because Prescott, by and large, isn’t looked at as a winner.

This year might be different. Prescott finally burst into the Top 10, coming in at No. 6, despite his team missing the playoffs each of the last 2 seasons but orchestrating 1 of the NFL’s top offenses in 2025.

“Prescott was a fixture in the voting, appearing on nearly 75% of ballots with a healthy number of top-five votes,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 13. “In fact, a gulf existed between him and the seventh spot on the list. This is long overdue for Prescott, who has mostly been a fringe top-10 QB on these lists … Prescott was plagued by interceptions (15) in 2022 and injuries (nine games missed) in 2024. But in his other recent seasons (2023 and 2025), his production was prolific, with 9,068 passing yards and 66 touchdown throws. His four seasons with 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes are tied for the sixth most of all time behind Drew Brees, Manning, Brady, Rodgers and Philip Rivers.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the No. 1 spot for the 1st time in his career.

Prescott was the only quarterback in the NFC East Division to make the Top 10, with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl LIX MVP, both earning honorable mention honors.