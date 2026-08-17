Cowboys Issue Statement After Former All-Pro Offensive Lineman Dies at 82

The Dallas Cowboys are entering what feels like a mightily important season in 2026. The team and its fans are getting tired of waiting for the current crop of players to deliver the goods and go on a deep playoff run at the very least, but at the end of the day, it’s clear that a Super Bowl is what everyone really wants.

After winning five championships from 1971 to 1995, the Cowboys have failed to even make it to the Super Bowl since their most recent victory. On Monday morning, the team was dealt some crushing news, as it was revealed that a key member of Dallas’ first championship team, All-Pro offensive lineman John Niland, had died at the age of 82.

Legendary Cowboys Offensive Lineman John Niland Dies at 82

After a standout collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Cowboys selected Niland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1966 NFL Draft to come in and shore up their offensive line. A skilled guard, Niland didn’t initially earn a starting job as a rookie, but once he eventually did, he quickly proved himself to be one of the top players at his position in the league.

From 1968 to 1973, Niland earned six straight Pro Bowl selections, while also earning a spot on the All-Pro First Team in three of those campaigns. Niland’s best season came in 1971, which also happened to be the year Dallas won its first Super Bowl, as it defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-3 in Super Bowl VI.

After nine years with the Cowboys, Niland would join the Philadelphia Eagles for the 1975 campaign before opting to retire at the end of the season. Since calling it a career, Niland has largely stayed out of the spotlight, but his legacy in Dallas is set in stone. After news of his passing was announced, the team issued a statement on Niland’s death.

“The Dallas Cowboys mourn the passing of John Niland,” the team said in its statement, which was posted on its official X account. “An All-Pro guard, John was at the core of Tom Landry’s greatest teams and a Super Bowl champion. A tough, dedicated, team-first player that battled relentlessly on the line and represented excellence in every way. We send our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Cowboys Mourn the Death of John Niland

Niland was part of the group that helped give the Cowboys the pedigree they still carry today. Not only was Niland a Super Bowl champion, though, but he also was one of the best offensive linemen in the league at the peak of his powers. Playing up front on offense often won’t earn you much praise, which is why it’s so telling that Niland’s passing has hit the team and its fanbase so hard.

Dallas will grieve Niland’s death and offer support to his family and friends during this tough time, but in the meantime, it will continue to prepare for the 2026 campaign. After picking up a 17-7 victory in their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the Cowboys will begin gearing up for their second preseason contest, which will see them square off against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.